GRANT CITY, Mo. — To be in any type of hall of fame takes incredible achievement in whatever one is being recognized for, but being a hall of fame person, well that’s another story altogether.
One Worth County woman has embodied both of those throughout her life in the community in which she grew up — and still does to this day.
Although maybe known best for being the Worth County girls track and field coach for the last 26 years, Janice Borey has made an impact on the community that goes beyond state championships and medals. It’s Borey’s love of all things Worth County that will outlast all of the titles and medals.
One of her former athletes, April Healy, is also now a peer as she assists Borey in track and field and is the head coach for the middle school program.
“Her impact goes beyond that of a coach and role model because she is also a community champion,” Healy said. “She has spent countless hours researching, writing and achieving grants for our school and community. There is so much that our school and community has because of her grant writing, giftedness and determination.”
Borey, who was a standout high school athlete in her own right, taught third grade for nine years at Worth County and spent the remaining time of her teaching career at the school in the library prior to retiring from education. Borey’s determination as described by Healy has been instrumental in how the library exists today with the partnership model between the school and the county.
Borey has written many grants for various Worth County causes over the years with the impact being felt by many.
On the track and in the field, Borey has few equals as she is the second-winningest girls track and field coach in Missouri State High School Activities Association history. Borey’s teams have won seven state championships for the Tigers and multiple final four podium standings. She has coached more than 30 individual state champions and hundreds who have won state medals.
“I love track and field,” Borey said. “I just enjoy working with the girls and have been really blessed with good teams over the years. ... The girls that I work with really want to be there and have been easy to work with.”
Borey was inducted into Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016. She has also been named the association’s Coach of the Year at least five times and was the Midwest Sectional Coach of the Year in 2006.
“It’s really a great honor,” Borey said. “It doesn’t have anything to really do with me. It’s the athletes that I’ve had. God has given me the ability to be able to put those girls where they need to be to achieve. I really can’t say it was just me as it was a combination of things. Mostly, it’s the athletes themselves who put themselves in that position.”
As one of those athletes, Healy praises her mentor’s work ethic.
“We all already know what a successful track coach she is but I’m not sure people appreciate how much knowledge and work it takes for a track coach to master 19 events and find the right mix of events for each athlete year after year,” Healy said. “Janice has evolved as a coach over the years as all good coaches do. She was one of the first coaches in the area to get pole vault to our school and she spends a lot of extra time watching videos and talking with college coaches to find new drills and technique tips to help her athletes be better.”
Fellow Tiger alumna Sydney Thummel said it was “an honor” to compete for Borey.
“While we (our team) had many exciting successful moments on the track (& field!) during my 6-year run with her as a coach, the life lessons learned far surpass those,” Thummel said in an email. “I will never forget the celebrations she shared with each of us when an event went well, or the gentle guidance she would provide on how to do better next time. We were told to never dwell on errors, but to take them and learn from them - to always keep building towards future success.”
Not only has the program achieved greatness under Borey, but the track and field facilities used by both the boys and girls have seen major upgrades thanks to her work in grant writing. In 1998, Worth County R-III received a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to surface the approaches to the long jump, triple jump and high jump with rubberized surfaces. At that time, the approaches were dirt runways, which had to be cleaned of grass, weeds and rocks each year before being suitable for use by athletes.
Besides her success in track and field, Borey is credited with helping to revive girls golf at Worth County. She has coached the Tigers squad for over 20 years and consistently has a winning program with both teams and athletes reaching the state golf tournament.
“Girls golf had dissipated and she helped revive it my sophomore year and led three teams to state among many individual qualifiers over the years,” Healy said. “She always made golf fun while pushing us to be better.”
At some point Borey knows she is going to have hang up her stopwatch, but she isn’t quite ready yet.
“Every year there is always somebody that I want to stay for,” she said. “But they don’t need me. They will achieve what they are going to without me — they can do that on their own — but it’s just fun being a part of that.”
Besides coaching, Borey serves the community in other capacities as she is the president of the Worth County Partnership Library Board and a member of the Worth County Education Foundation, which helps bring funding and other opportunities to the school community.
Among the many areas she is involved in, one of the aspects of life other than family that makes Borey light up is farming as she is a proud Worth County farmer and has, along with her husband Chuck Borey, who is the Worth County elementary principal, donated beef to the school district.
“That’s fun,” said Borey who grew up raising cattle and hogs. “I love being on the farm. I can’t imagine being anywhere else. I’d probably wither (away) if I didn’t get to be on the farm.”
For Borey, farming provides a connection to the land that is unrivaled to her.
“There isn’t anything that you don’t get to be a part of out there,” she said of farming. “You’re out in the open air and you’re your own boss. It’s just a great experience. I wish everybody could feel that free.”
Healy, instrumental herself in helping the next generation, has a deep admiration for Borey.
“I admire Janice for always giving her all and loving people along the way,” she said. “She is a go-getter and a great example to all the young ladies on how to make the most of your gifts and use them to better all those around you.”
Borey is proud of the role and impact that women have in Worth County.
“This community is one big family,” she said. “We all just help each other and women are a big part of it. We are all part of a big group that helps our kids achieve and be who they can be, and to protect and nourish them, grow and become the people they can be.
“That’s part of being a woman.”