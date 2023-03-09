MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local leader Amanda Cullin’s busy life provides her with the opportunity to wear several different hats. Not only is she a mom, a teacher and a Lion, she is also a sorority sponsor, a major proponent for education and lifelong learning and a lieutenant and interim chief at the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department,
As a youth, Cullin, her brother Bryan and their parents moved to the area in 1992, following her father’s job as a Missouri State Highway Patrolman working in and around small towns like Princeton and Trenton — to which she attributes her early interest in the law enforcement field.
“I was kind of used to what the culture was back then,” Cullin said. “I was comfortable working with law enforcement as well as working in the community. I saw it as a service industry.”
She graduated from Maryville High School and proceeded to attend Northwest Missouri State University.
Her sophomore year, 1996, she got a full-time job as a dispatcher. Around that time, her parents moved away, and she met her husband, Chad.
Two years later, she went to Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy to receive her state certification. Then Cullin worked as a Campus Safety officer at Northwest while completing her undergraduate degree in communications.
She and Chad married and had three children, and in 2004, she left Campus Safety to stay at home with their kids. During that time, she filled in as a replacement postmaster at the Conception Post Office, and also taught English, reading and social studies at Jefferson.
Cullin said she enjoyed teaching at Jefferson and that it allowed her to reach youths in her community and help guide them.
It wasn’t until 2015, when she received a phone call from UPD Police Chief Clarence Green, that she considered returning to law enforcement.
Cullin didn’t quite understand all the changes she was seeing in the news vilifying law enforcement. All her experiences with police had been positive growing up in rural northwest Missouri.
“I didn’t see the things that I was reading about and watching,” Cullin said.
She said the scene definitely changed during her time in law enforcement. She had grown up with a state trooper in the house and had found mentors in other local law enforcement officers too — Ron Christian, Keith Wood and Randy Strong.
“Those were men that I looked up to, even young, (they) were my dad’s friends and I felt created a safe environment,” Cullin said.
So when Green offered her an opportunity to blend communication, teaching and public service into a position which also allowed her to work with young adults still learning about themselves and what they want out of the world, she pounced.
“We have a lot of opportunities to educate others and so that’s something I was passionate about as well,” she said.
The Cullin family moved to the Maryville school district and Cullin has worked for UPD ever since.
“I think she’s just an excellent person in every sense of the word,” Green told The Forum last week. “I think she really works well with trying to understand her community, learn with them (and) learn from them.”
“She’s a part of everything”
Cullin is not one to slow down. She stays active in the community, making a difference wherever she can.
“I like being involved,” she said. “And I like having opportunities, like the Host Lions Club, the ability to connect with all the generations, as well as seeing people who are driven to support their community. Ten Squared Women are the same.”
As part of the Ten Squared Women on a Mission organization, Cullin supports local nonprofit organizations with quarterly donations.
“She’s a part of everything,” Green said.
A former Alpha herself, Cullin also sponsors the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority on campus, noting that watching those young women learn and grow has been a joy in her life.
“This new generation is brilliant,” she said. “They just have so much resiliency and the ability to create, critically think, navigate, and they are dealing with so much more than I had to at that age.”
While being a mentor herself, Cullin said it’s amazing to watch as leadership turns over each year, how they mentor each other. When someone is struggling with something, the group will gather around to help and support them.
“I don’t think people fully realize how much they’re putting themselves out there,” she said, noting their big involvement with BBBS of Nodaway County. “... They’re energetic. They’re young. They have some time they can allot, to put forth and try to help community members, young community members, and they do great things.”
She enjoys the feeling of helping them through hurdles as well as with finding their boundaries.
“You’re helping another generation of strong women, right?” Cullin said. “I mean, just finding themselves, and the things that they’re going to need going out into the workforce, and they start building these relationships.”
“It’s kind of hard to not be at work”
Cullin told The Forum that Northwest has always been a home base for her — one that has supported her, her family and allowed her the opportunity learn about herself and develop during her formative years.
Getting to work with Green, Lt. Anthony Williams as well as officers Kyle Hoyt, Jeremy Staples and Christina Martinez, just to name a few, has helped shape her life.
“I get to spend my day learning and working and problem solving with those people,” Cullin said. “... And then I’ve gotten the opportunity to meet some really strong women within the Northwest community, I mean, alumni, as well as the people that are running things like the finance department, (headed by Stacy Carrick). Dr. Jamie Hooyman is over academics. Just having the ability to see women in strong positions. You know, how they navigate Northwest is very supportive. It’s not always like that.”
As fulfilling as her job is, Cullin said it can sometimes be difficult to find a good work-life balance. With the department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, she and all UPD staff “really have to watch that,” she said. “I like to work, and I work a lot. It’s kind of hard to not be at work because it’s like, not talking to my family. … It’s my passion and what I love to do, and I love the people here.”
“It’s good to have someone to challenge ...”
Cullin takes her role on campus seriously, but also with heart. Leading the department for nearly a year now since Green took over as interim president of the university, she has worked hand-in-hand with others to create a safe campus environment.
She has worked with college students working at the UPD to help them grow to understand that conflict and confrontation aren’t scary, but necessary as a part of the work they do. Law enforcement is an important part of keeping a community safe.
“When someone makes a mistake, whether it’s just out of not knowing a process or not knowing the consequences, it’s a kindness to sit down and be truthful,” Cullin said.
Students who come into contact with her can sometimes be in a bit of trouble. She said it’s important to let them know that it isn’t the end of the world or even their success. Sometimes it’s just a detour. As they try to learn how to process things, how to critically think through incidents, how to problem solve or how to use resources to navigate their environment, they’re learning.
Green said Cullin cares about the people she is charged with serving and protecting.
“She takes that very seriously,” he said. “She really fights for strong victim and survivor rights. That’s something she’s always been passionate for her entire life. She wants to make sure that communities are inclusive and that everyone has a voice at the table, not only just a seat. She wants to have that voice there. She’ll listen to those voices. I think those things are hard to do as a leader because they’re just hard to do. She does a really good job of doing that tough work.”
Cullin said that she has enjoyed working with students as well as faculty, listening to different concerns and perspectives.
She said the department is very focused on diversity and opportunity. Because everyone has a different life full of experiences, the more diverse the UPD department is, the more opportunity it has to incorporate experiences like the students, staff and faculty on campus have. This can sometimes calm a tense situation, leading to better resolutions in the long run.
“Just increasing women within law enforcement is huge for me, like making those connections, not just at the university level,” Cullin said, continuing that she’s had the opportunity to work with women and experienced some leadership opportunities within law enforcement. She mentioned a nationwide 30x30 initiative, which sets a goal of increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by the year 2030, and to ensure police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.
She told The Forum that research shows that women tend to use force less and that the more educated a person is, with higher degrees, the less force they tend to use in difficult or stressful situations.
“(I enjoy) seeing how we can create a more diverse-looking department, what strengths we have, and what opportunities are going to look slightly different than mine,” Cullin said.
Green said Cullin has “always just had a niche to think differently. And I think we have to get people on our teams who think different than us. We don’t want to have an echo chamber. It’s good to have someone to challenge the ways and the methods that we do things.”
“She can do anything she wants”
This spring, Cullin will receive her master’s degree, and in the fall she will attend the FBI National Academy’s Leadership Certification Program.
“Less than one percent of police officers go to the FBI National Academy and she is selected to go this fall,” Green said. “To achieve that honor, and I would say as a female is less than 1 (percent) of 1 (percent). And so to do that is just unreal, so her potential is just unlimited.”
Lt. Williams attended the academy, and when he returned, Cullin said he told her she would “love it.”
Cullin will be in Class 288 set to start in September. The three-month leadership course will take her to a Marine base just outside of Washington, D.C.
Green plans to return to the department as chief after his time as interim university president concludes in July, when recently announced incoming president Lance Tatum will take over the duty.
“We’ve got some things to set her up for success,” Green said. “She can do anything she wants. She’s very smart, quick-witted, can think on her feet.”
Cullin is excited to return in December, bringing with her new ideas and focus on further development at the UPD.
“Being a police officer, and working within the higher ed environment, I mean honestly, it’s the best. It’s the best job. … We are helping young adults navigate a successful future. You can’t beat it.
“It’s the best job in town.”