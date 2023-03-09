WHM - Cullin
Interim Chief Lt. Amanda Cullin leans next to a column with leadership qualities listed on it. She said the list is important and is referenced often by members of the department.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

Editor's Note

In each issue this month, The Forum will profile women making history today in different ways, as nominated by readers and staff. To nominate a woman making history today in Nodaway County, send suggestions to skyep@maryvilleforum.com for consideration next year. All Women’s History Month profiles are available at maryvilleforum.com/features/whm.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local leader Amanda Cullin’s busy life provides her with the opportunity to wear several different hats. Not only is she a mom, a teacher and a Lion, she is also a sorority sponsor, a major proponent for education and lifelong learning and a lieutenant and interim chief at the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department,

As a youth, Cullin, her brother Bryan and their parents moved to the area in 1992, following her father’s job as a Missouri State Highway Patrolman working in and around small towns like Princeton and Trenton — to which she attributes her early interest in the law enforcement field.

