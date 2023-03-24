GRANT CITY, Mo. — Throughout the month of March, the Times-Tribune has highlighted impactful women from across the county. This week’s entry for Women’s History Month takes a historical look at some of the names and places from Worth County’s past.
Much of the information on these locations in Worth County is taken from the State Historical Society of Missouri website, part of which is based on the research conducted by Martha K. Ewing for her 1929 master’s thesis for the University of Missouri. Ewing’s study was an effort to learn of the origins of the locations in northwest Missouri. Ewing resided in Maryville and Grant City prior to her death.
The town was established when the Chicago Great Western Railroad extended through Worth County and was named for the wife of its founder, “Cap” Townsend. It was located in the northeast portion of the county near the Platte River. Iona ceased to exist when the town of Athelstan, Iowa was formed just across the state line.
The village of Irena was established in 1876 and is located on U.S. Highway 169 in the north-central portion of Worth County. The village’s name stems from its first settler, William Richard, who named it after his wife’s ancestral estate in England.
The community of Isadora, which was formerly named Brown’s Mill, is in the north-central part of Worth County and it is said to have gotten its current name from a traveling man passing through the area who suggested the name of his wife, Isadora, when the town was being laid out in 1863.
There were also several women of historical note to have ties to Worth County.
American historian, biographer and educator Ola Elizabeth Winslow was born in Grant City on Jan. 5, 1855. Winslow won a Pulitzer Prize in 1941 for her biography of Jonathan Edwards, who was an 18th century theologian.
Born in Worth County near Denver on Jan. 9, 1886, Ada Clark began teaching in northwest Missouri at the age of 16 and continued to do so for nearly 51 years. According to her obituary, Clark, an accomplished writer, was listed in a list of “Who’s Who in Women of America in Literature.”
Cora Early, was born on Oct. 10, 1868, near Allendale and grew up in Worth County. She began teaching school in the county at the age of 17. Early went on to be elected as School Commissioner in 1909 of all the schools in the county at a time when women did not have the right to vote.
Due to her tremendous work, the position was elevated to School Superintendent. She won reelection in 1911 at which time the position was changed to a 4-year term and she was reelected again in 1915. She served for 20 years in her elected position as the leader of Worth County schools and was also vice president of the Worth County Red Cross for 14 years.