TT In the News

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Throughout the month of March, the Times-Tribune has highlighted impactful women from across the county. This week’s entry for Women’s History Month takes a historical look at some of the names and places from Worth County’s past.

Much of the information on these locations in Worth County is taken from the State Historical Society of Missouri website, part of which is based on the research conducted by Martha K. Ewing for her 1929 master’s thesis for the University of Missouri. Ewing’s study was an effort to learn of the origins of the locations in northwest Missouri. Ewing resided in Maryville and Grant City prior to her death.

