KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A West Nodaway R-I alum was recently recognized for being the best in his field by the Army National Guard.
According to a press release from the Missouri Army National Guard, Staff Sgt. Justin Plymell was awarded Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. Plymell is a Medical Readiness NCO for the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB). He was the state winner for the second year in a row for Missouri. On April 11, he was recognized for winning 2020’s national top honor for medium states.
The ceremony took place at the MEB’s headquarters in the Kansas City Armory. The Missouri Army National Guard’s State Surgeon Col. Ian Fawks presented Plymell with his awards for exceptional work on behalf of the National Guard, to include The Army Commendation Medal, an engraved plaque and a Challenge Coin.
“Staff Sgt. Plymell is a tremendous asset for the over 2,400 soldiers the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade maintains and he is further respected by the entire medical community statewide,” said Master Sgt. Barry W. Adwell, senior human resources sergeant for the MEB. “With this new recognition, Staff Sgt. Plymell is now known nationwide as the finest of the best!”