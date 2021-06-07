MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, vendors post up with their creations and produce at the Title Town Farmers & Makers Market and this year are seeking a few more vendors.
Market organizer Autumn Quimby told The Forum by email that they changed the name to include the efforts of vendors who create their products, rather than grow them.
“(We) still ask that vendors bring stuff that is homegrown or homemade,” she said, but noted one vendor who is not a farmer or maker will be accepted each week.
This year’s market plans to continue through September and will be open for the Dog Town Fall Festival, which has yet to be scheduled, and is still looking for more vendors, including produce vendors.
Quimby noted that it doesn’t matter how little or how much produce they have to offer, “Our customers love it, after all, it is a farmers market — we need farmers.”
Throughout last year, she kept the public updated using social media about who was bringing what kind of products each week. This year is no different. She said anyone leaning toward participating in the market should feel free to contact her directly via Facebook Messenger or text her at 660-868-0923.
Last year, the market also began holding fundraisers for local charities.
Quimby said they plan to hold more community fundraisers this year and plan to accept cash donations on Saturday, June 12 for Richard Allenbrand who is fighting cancer.
Later that evening, a benefit bag toss tournament will be held at Title Town Bar & Grill as well as the raffle of a gift basket full of items from market vendors. To donate, find a vendor that morning or visit the restaurant that night at 130 N. Depot St.