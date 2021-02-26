MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Sunday, 11 people took advantage of a community barbershop event hosted by the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Holding shears, clippers and scissors, the skilled hands of Doyle Irvin produced stylish cuts and cleaned up necklines for university students and community members alike.
During the week, Irvin cuts hair at Tanner’s Styling Salons in St. Joseph, but on Sundays he’s in Maryville providing fashionable styles for anyone interested.
The event is weekly, unless otherwise noted. During the earlier parts of February, it had to be canceled because of the dangerous winter weather, but this week the students were able to finally freshen up their looks, according to Justin Mallett, vice president of Diversity and Inclusion.
“We had a good mix of students and community people,” he said.
Mallett noted that the addition of this opportunity for students and community members eliminates the need for long-distance travel to see a stylist.
“Everybody left there very happy,” he said of Sunday’s crowd. “The atmosphere was great. We had an open and honest dialogue.”
Mallett said he hopes more people in the community make a point to see Irvin’s skills in person, noting he can cut all kinds of hair.
“It’s for everybody,” he said. “I hope more people in the community take advantage.”
To make an appointment, community members or students may sign up in the Diversity and Inclusion office or email diversity@nwmissouri.edu, and note the need for a haircut and time of availability. Depending on the amount of appointments the hours may change, but typically are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday. Mallett noted that the hours likely will change in the summer.