GUILFORD, Mo. — More than 60 hours of volunteer work were completed recently at the Weathermon Cemetery and the Whiteford-Groves Cemetery near Guilford.
Several cousins from the Christopher Columbus Weathermon extended family provided tombstone cleaning and other general services on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The chemical product used has been approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs and is designed to remove mildew, algae and stains. Used in veterans cemeteries nationally, it begins to work immediately and improves the look of tombstones with sunlight and rain over time.
Cousins came from as far away as Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas City to join in the day. Donations were mailed from others who could not attend the event. Approximately 200 tombstones in the older north end of the Weathermon Cemetery were treated and roughly 60 tombstones in the Whiteford-Groves Cemetery. This cemetery was established in 1872.
The Guilford Methodist Church provided their fellowship hall as a cooling station for the participants.
The group is considering another work day in May 2022. Anyone who might be interested in volunteering can call 660-582-9951 to volunteer or for more information. Family membership is not a requirement to be a volunteer. This is a public cemetery named for Thomas M.S. Weathermon.
The next Weathermon family reunion will be July 8-10, 2022.