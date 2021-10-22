MARYVILLE, Mo. — Critical care crew members and pilots from Children’s Mercy Hospital landed via helicopter on Friday, Oct. 15 at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
At the landing, members of the Children’s Mercy Critical Care Team and pilots held a meet-and-greet with MMC-M employees and community members. A Maryville Middle School eighth grade career studies class also was in attendance.
Children’s Mercy Hospital employees aboard the helicopter included Laura Kemerling and Charlene Cochran. Pilots were Eric Burke and Jason Chase.
The landing exhibits Mosaic’s collaboration with Children's Mercy to offer resources for obstetric, pediatric and newborn care in the area, according to a news release.
In 2020, 77 patients were referred to Children’s Mercy from Mosaic Maryville, 22 of which came by way of the critical care team.
According to MMC-M, more than 378 patients from all Mosaic locations were transported by the critical care team last year, while more than 800 patients were referred to the hospital by consultation, direct admission or transportation.
The helicopter is operated in affiliation with LifeFlight Eagle.