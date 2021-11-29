MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 of Maryville has announced the winners of its 2021 Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay competitions, a press release stated.
As winner of the Patriot’s Pen written essay contest, St. Gregory Barbarigo eighth grader Olivia K. Stanley received a first-place certificate and a $125 check.
Runner-up Payton A. Kurz, also an eighth grader at St. Gregory Barbarigo, received a second-place certificate and a $50 check.
Kori E. Quinlin, a seventh grader from the same school, received a third-place certificate.
According to a news release, first and second place winners will compete at the district-level competition where they will have a chance to advance to state.
Those who advance to the national level will compete for individual awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.
Open to students in grades six through eight, the competition saw a total of 42 submissions.
A press release noted that each essay addressed this year’s theme: “How Can I Be a Good American.”
Hadley Cline, a ninth grade student from Jefferson C-123, won first place in the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition. She received a first-place certificate and a $200 check.
Runner-up Caleb Brunnert, a Maryville senior who is homeschooled through Skyline Academy, received a second-place certificate and a $75 check.
Applicants submitted a three- to five-minute audio recording that addressed this year’s topic: “America: Where do we go from here.”
A press release stated high school students of all ages are eligible to enter the Voice of Democracy competition.
Around 40,000 students participate annually. VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.