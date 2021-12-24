MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Nodaway County Economic Development have announced the winners of this year's Uniquely Nodaway drawings.
Amber Volner won $1,000 when her ticket was drawn after her purchase at Bearcat Boogie.
Nell Ditamore's ticket was drawn to win $500 after a purchase at Minnie Lane.
Tim Wall’s ticket from his purchase at Ferluknat Farm was drawn to win $500 in the Uniquely Nodaway contest.
According to an email from Nodaway County Economic Development, one winning ticket, No. 10416 from a purchase made at Best Brands Plus, awaits its owner to claim it.