MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Nodaway County Economic Development have announced the winners of this year's Uniquely Nodaway drawings.

Amber Volner won $1,000 when her ticket was drawn after her purchase at Bearcat Boogie.

Nell Ditamore's ticket was drawn to win $500 after a purchase at Minnie Lane. 

Tim Wall’s ticket from his purchase at Ferluknat Farm was drawn to win $500 in the Uniquely Nodaway contest.

According to an email from Nodaway County Economic Development, one winning ticket, No. 10416 from a purchase made at Best Brands Plus, awaits its owner to claim it.

