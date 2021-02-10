MARYVILLE, Mo. — Owner Wendy Hawkins didn’t plan on having to deal with a pandemic during her first year of operating Unique Finds, but said the business has done very well.
“Actually out of four stores, this one is doing the best so far,” she said.
Even without a lot of foot traffic, her sales have been enough to keep her open.
Hawkins opened Unique Finds in February of 2020 and is closing in on her first year in business. During that year she has definitely found a niche that works for her and customers. She opened as a second-hand shop full of home décor, antiques and more. But through the year, she began adding brightly colored metal statues, which really helped.
“To be honest, some days the antiques sell and then some days the metal art sells,” Hawkins said. “But the combination seems to be working.”
She said they’ve added a lot more of the metal art though. From frogs with flowers, to pigs, chickens and cows, Unique Finds has a lot of metal artwork available.
She said they can even sell chickens that stand 2-feet, 5-feet and 6-feet tall. She can’t house all those at the store of course, but they’re available at her storage unit should someone be interested in larger lawn décor.
Every time Hawkins orders, she tries to bring in something new, to give shoppers a variety of options.
“But definitely the chickens and roosters are the most popular,” she said.
Coupled with her online sales and her store, Hawkins has gone through quite a bit of her original stock.
Of her original seven storage units packed with items from a previous store, Hawkins said she is down to one in Arkansas, where her previous store was located, and two in Maryville.
She said they used to go to auctions all the time, but hasn’t in a couple of years.
“This little shop is doing well,” Hawkins said. “I’m really happy with it. I think it’s cute.”
Even with COVID-19 restrictions, she said community members have been really great about wearing their masks and trying to social distance.
“I have heard from customers that they had to stay home during that time and that they’re just kind of getting out.”
She said the annual Shop Hop in December went really well for the store.
Hawkins said she’s heard from other local shop owners that this year’s foot traffic has been really down.
“But I can’t complain, even with the COVID restrictions,” she said. “I’m just real happy.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. But she will stay longer if people are in the store.
With winter weather slowing foot traffic even more, Hawkins may close on Wednesdays through the end of February.
For more information or to see some of the more unique pieces in the store, visit the store’s Facebook page.