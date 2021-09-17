MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ukrainian professor Olena Kovalchuk, is coming to the Northwest Missouri State University to speak on the relationship between the United States and her native Ukraine.
Kovalchuk, vice rector at Lutsk National Technical University in Ukraine, will kick off the Distinguished Lecture Series — at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building — providing insight into how the relationship between the two countries has transpired over the past few years.
Kovalchuk’s presentation is titled “Oil and Water: The Mixing of U.S. and Ukrainian Politics,” which she described as a visible representation of our two countries.
If any bit of information remains with you, I will be happy,” she said about her visit. Kovalchuk then went on to say that she wants to leave a positive impression about Ukraine.
“Ukraine is a sovereign, independent country with its own values and traditions,” she said. “We may have a few faults, but we are a very proud country that is open and hospitable to the world.”
Kovalchuk was originally scheduled to visit campus in April of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unable to visit. Her original content was geared toward what was happening in that time period with the impeachment of former president Donald Trump as well as the Russian conflict.
Russia was trying to invade Ukraine and the Ukrainian government reached out to the U.S. for support. In return, the Ukrainian government was to open an investigation against the Biden administration. This connection between governments has progressed over the years.
“We are experiencing a very bad situation with Russia, now we are trying to establish connection with the recent president (Joe Biden) and expect friendship as well as collaboration,” Kovalchuk said.
Northwest writing and journalism professor Robert Bergland is a longtime friend of Professor Kovalchuk and in the spring of 2005, was hosted by Kovalchuk in Ukraine. When asked about what he is most excited about, Bergland said, “She has a wealth of experience, broad view of the world, and will have good insight on the topic.”
A regular world traveler, Kovalchuk has traveled across Europe in countries such as Germany, Finland and Turkey. And while she hasn’t been to Northwest before, this will not be her first time in Missouri. In the past, she has presented at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
Kenton Wilcox, our Distinguished Lecture Series committee chair, organizes speakers for the event.
Wilcox said the purpose of this lecture series is to, “bring to campus speakers with global perspectives, especially not already represented on campus.”
He was very happy that they were able to capitalize on the pre-existing relationship between Bergland and Kovalchuk to bring her on board. Wilcox hopes that students can get a better understanding of Ukraine and the U.S. involvement in that region.
Kovalchuk is the author of 106 educational research publications including six books on educational management and serves on editorial board of national and international journals. She holds a doctorate in educational sciences and a master’s in management and philology, the study of structure, historical development and relationships of languages.
Brodie Wallace is a Northwest Missouri State University student in a Professional Media Writing class.