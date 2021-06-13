COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri has added six newspapers from Nodaway County to its Missouri Digital Newspaper Project, making hundreds of pages of historical Nodaway County news available to the public searchable and free online.
Six newspapers from Nodaway County, spanning the years 1870-1925, have been digitized, according to a news release from the organization: The Maryville Republican (weekly edition) from 1870-1910, the Maryville Republican (daily edition) from 1907-1910, the Maryville Times from 1881-1885, the Maryville Tribune (weekly edition) from 1890-1923 and the Maryville Tribune (daily edition) from 1915-1925.
The newspapers are available for viewing at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp.
“The digital newspaper content from Maryville will engage citizens, to reflect on the events that have shaped their community,” a release from the organization said. “Newspapers are the first draft of history and serve as primary sources for historical research, and provide a glimpse into society at that point in time.”
The newspapers were added through grant funding supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Secretary of State’s office.
Over the past 11 years, more than 3 million pages of Missouri newspapers have been digitized through the project with the goal of providing free, searchable newspaper content from every county in the state. The collection now includes more than 350 titles from 108 of Missouri’s 114 counties and the city of St. Louis. The newspapers are digitized according to specifications from the National Digital Newspaper Program.