MARYVILLE, Mo. — Forum Facebook followers shared with friends and family some of this year’s most popular stories.
What follows below is a list of those stories shared most from The Forum’s Facebook page by community members.
South Nodaway ends semester early
On Dec. 13, the South Nodaway R-IV school district announced it was closing school for five-and-a-half days due to staff shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School district administration had even been serving lunch themselves due to several cooks being out. After much discussion the Board of Education unanimously approved closing the school early.
Death of Ben Espey
Former Nodaway County Sheriff Ben Espey died on Nov. 23 at his home in Barnard.
Several law enforcement officers recalled memories of Espey.
“Ben was very down to earth, hardworking, courageous and trustworthy,” Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said. “His friends and family dearly loved him and that speaks volumes of his character. ... I will miss him.”
Maryville R-II play postponement
The Maryville R-II administration postponed the musical production of “Legally Blonde The Musical,” because of some of the actions, words and costumes involved. The show went on to be performed with changes approved by the license holder Music Theatre International on Dec. 10 and 11.
Nodaway-Holt ends quarantines
The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education unanimously voted to allow students who were exposed to COVID-19 at school to continue attending class in person rather than quarantine at home. The plan allowed parents to decide whether their child should continue attending class in person if they had been notified their child was a close contact of someone at school who tested positive for COVID-19 — effectively eliminating quarantines for at-school close contacts.
Film shot in Maryville
The Hangar screened “Below the Fold,” a mystery-thriller filmed in northwest Missouri, including Maryville and Skidmore. International magazine Rue-Morgue described the film as an “enigmatic investigative thriller,” and Kansas City-area newspaper The Pitch said the film contained “solid twists and turns.”
South Main Street
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel regularly releases updates regarding the South Main Street project. These updates are frequently shared on social media. The one shared most was about the brief closure of South Avenue.
Northwest ALC
The new Northwest Agricultural Learning Center brought out a large crowd during its celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony in July. “This is something that not only will Northwest remember, but the state of Missouri will remember as well,” Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “The ag learning center has set a wonderful tone for agriculture in 2021, and I’m really excited to see the contributions that you’re going to bring to Missouri agriculture, and the great start that your future leaders for agriculture are going to gain from this agricultural learning center. I couldn’t be more proud of the work that happens here at Northwest Missouri.”
Child Advocacy
Earlier this month, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office announced it is spearheading a new Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, thanks to a nearly $200,000 grant. The task force will have a dedicated space designed for the investigation of cases involving child abuse or neglect in the lower level of the Nodaway County Administration Center. Longtime advocate for vulnerable populations Jackie Cochenour will lead the task force as director.
Mozingo Haunted Campground
The 2021 Mozingo Haunted Campground lured more Halloween fans than ever before, with event sponsors estimating around 2,500 children were brought by 2,500-3,000 parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others. The event offered one of the area’s first opportunities for a large, outdoor gathering since the pandemic started. “It was good. It was great,” said Twyla Martin, event cofounder. “There were a lot of people. … In the 13 years that we’ve had this it is the biggest event that we’ve seen.”
Sale Barn reopens
In July, Tommy Runyan and James Hudgens brought livestock auctioning back to Maryville with the purchase and renovation of the United Producers Sale Barn. When he learned about the closure of St. Joseph Stockyards in May, Runyan knew something would have to fill its void. The sale barn in Maryville seemed like the perfect fit. “It’s a good barn,” Runyan said, adding that it has a capacity for large events.
Black Pony update
In August, after nearly a year of renovation and difficulties with it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents Kent Yount, Stephanie Campbell and Brandon and Jen Jensen of Four Horsemen Properties LLC announced in October their plan to open the Black Pony Brewery. The group began to redevelop the property at 101 E. Fourth St. in November 2020 and passersby watched as the exterior changed until they could get inside and see those changes for themselves.
Bolder Industries certification
Bolder Industries made some big announcements in 2021 and Forum Facebook followers shared some of it, including when the company announced the October certification for its quality management system. “This certification really establishes our commitment to quality,” CEO Tony Wibbeler told The Forum. “It opens up our markets a lot.” He continued saying that staff members for upcoming new facilities that the company plans to build around the world will train right here in Maryville.
Kawasaki opens new plant in Boonville
The expansion of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA to an additional facility in Boonville not only will create more than 270 jobs there, but also may relieve some of the overtime many Maryville plant employees have been working. Anita Coulter, Maryville plant manager and Corporate Deputy Director of Administration, told The Forum that due to manpower shortages, employees have worked a lot of overtime, even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic both last year and this year.
Be a Santa to a Senior program
Earlier this month, Forum Facebook followers shared a new idea, the Be a Santa to a Senior program sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care. Through partnerships with local senior communities and agencies, Home Instead identified seniors who might be in need of a Christmas present, and put a few of the items from their wish lists onto a tree — in search of community Santas.
Skidmore Punkin Show
In late July, the Skidmore Punkin Show saw hundreds of people attend even in the intermittent rain throughout the weekend. Community members shared the story and large photo gallery from the annual event.
Storm damage
Just a couple of weeks ago, a rare serial derecho passed through Maryville, uprooting trees, tearing off shingles and moving large construction material from the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
There was at least one instance of the straight-line winds blowing an entire trampoline into another person’s yard.
Forum Facebook followers shared the story and photos of the damage.