Thomson takes his seat on appeals court bench

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day more than a year in the making, finally arrived as Maryville native Judge W. Douglas Thomson was officially sworn in on Aug. 19.
Although Judge Thomson was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District by Gov. Mike Parson in March of 2020 and assumed his position the following month, he was not afforded the traditional investiture and oath of office ceremony that comes along with the title due to the global pandemic. That all changed for Thomson on Thursday afternoon at the state courthouse in Kansas City when he sworn in as the 61st judge to take a seat on the appeals court.
“We’re just tickled to death that we can have this and celebrate,” he said. “This is just a huge thank you to all the folks who helped me get here.”
Thomson was sworn in by a fellow northwest Missouri area judge, Missouri Supreme Court Justice Zel Fischer, who administered the oath while Thomson’s wife Annie held the family Bible that once belonged to Thomson’s grandfather and was first used by the family in 1943.
With the day being a celebration for the Thomson family, and with his whole family in attendance — including his granddaughter who just happened to be celebrating her fifth birthday — notably one person was person missing, the family patriarch.
Thomson’s father, Dick Thomson passed away a little over two months ago, and although he wasn’t physically present, Judge Thomson knew he was there in spirit to witness the fruit’s of his son’s labor.
“I’m guessing that Dad is on the front row of the grandstands up there in heaven watching down,” he said.
While speaking exclusively with The Forum, Thomson said that he and his father were able to spend time together in his new office.
“He sat in the chair your sitting in right now,” he said. “We commiserated about all that has happened in life. He and mom (Kay Thomson) have been there supporting me every step of the way.”
Support along the way has never been something that Thomson has lacked, nor is it something that he ever held back from providing to others. Of the many speakers during the ceremony, each of them relayed a story or two of how Thomson often would go out of his way in a nonpublic fashion to offer those in need of support. Thomson even received support along the way from an unusual source as a former tenant of his ended up working in the governor’s office and was a huge proponent of his. Each person who spoke routinely praised Thomson for being a good and decent man, the quintessential good guy as well as being the epitome of Missouri's nonpartisan court plan.
“The world is round and you remember that,” Thomson told the overflow crowd at the courthouse, which consisted of politicians, a who’s who of the legal community, friends, family and those of whom previously worked for and with him in the Nodaway County Courthouse as well as those from private practice were just a sampling of the cross section of the community gathered.
“There are a ton of people in Nodaway County (and across the state) who led to this day in one way or another,” Thomson said. “The people who I worked with (judges and other lawyers) and the people who I was allowed to represent or the people who came to me for help have made me what I am today. I grew up there I learned how to be an adult there and people have been accepting of me. It helped (shape) me into the person I wanted to be and I’m thankful for that. ”
But most of all, Thomson thanks his family and in particular his wife Annie for her continual support.
When Thomson became a lawyer in 1989, he couldn’t imagine then where he would be now. Although, there was always a thought. Early in his career Thomson got the chance to write an appeal and subsequently was able to listen to his boss argue that case and it was at that moment the idea began to form.
“It was a dream,” he said. “I thought that was really something.”
However, as life sometimes gets in the way of dreams and ambition, Thomson had to set those aspirations aside to raise his young sons and set them up to follow their dreams.
Several years ago, Thomson sat down with Annie and told her of his dreams and that he was ready to follow those. It was her constant encouragement that played no small role in this culmination of a longtime goal.
“She was right there behind me every step of the way and it led to this,” he said.
Practicing law and sitting on the bench in Maryville and for the 4th Judicial Circuit for 20 years as a “country lawyer,” there is a long lineage of talented jurists in the area.
With only 18 appellate justices in the western part of the state (which includes the Supreme Court taken from the entire state), the 4th Judicial Circuit now has provided two to fill the influential seats in Thomson and Fischer.
“At the appellate level we have two spots of potential 18 spots from this small corner of the legal world here that is northwest Missouri,” he said. “We had remarkable examples from people like Judge (Roger) Prokes, Judge (John) Andrews, Judge (Glen) Dietrich and other great attorneys that allowed us to cut our teeth in a collegial environment. We weren’t thrown to the wolves, we were brought up in a professional manner that has led us to have such great representation from here.”
If you include Appeals Judge Thomas Chapman, originally from the 43rd Judicial Circuit (Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb and Livingston counties) that puts three northwest Missouri judges at the appellate level.
Although Thomson has reached the pinnacle of his profession and achieved his dream, he has never forgotten where he came from or the people who invested in him.
“I want to thank (the people of) Maryville and Nodaway County for believing in me, electing me as a judge and supporting me every step of the way,” he said. “I don’t forget that. It’s truly remarkable how things have worked out. To think that a small town guy with little in the way of political astuteness has ended up here is nothing but a tribute to the people who helped me.”