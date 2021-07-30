BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — SFC Paul Thompson, of Maryville, was inducted into The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara on July 24, during the 27th Dining-Out of the Truman Chapter United State Field Artillery Association held at the Adams Pointe Conference Center in Blue Springs.
“This recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character; displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence; served the U.S. Army or Marine Field Artillery with selflessness; and contributed to the promotion of the Field Artillery in ways that stand out in the eyes of the recipient’s seniors, subordinates, and peers alike,” according to the citation.
Saint Barbara is the patron saint of artillerymen, armorers and several other like fields.
After 24 years of service to the nation and the state of Missouri, Thompson plans to retire from the Missouri Army National Guard on Dec. 31.