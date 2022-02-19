MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will present the stage version of Paul Bowles’ adaptation of Jean-Paul Sartre’s classic tragicomedy “No Exit” Feb. 24-27 in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts in Maryville.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24-26 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, a press release stated.
The play is a depiction of the afterlife in which three deceased characters are punished by being locked into a room together for eternity. They ultimately learn that “hell is other people.” Described as darkly funny and haunting, the 20th-century avant-garde production has been translated into dozens of languages and studied in thousands of classrooms.
Following the Feb. 26-27 performances, there will be a panel discussion on existentialism. According to a news release, funding support for the discussion is provided through a Missouri Arts Council grant and Northwest’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Northwest professor of theatre Theo Ross is directing the play and hopes it provides the audience with an intellectually stimulating experience.
“Today, most people are more familiar with the term referencing the impact of those choices as ‘an existential threat,’ rather than an artistic or philosophic movement,” Ross said. “I selected this play over two years ago, and since then our country, indeed the entire world, has been faced with existential threats on multiple fronts — all of them impacted by the choices made by individuals.”
Existentialism is about choice and the significant impact those choices have on individuals and the collective society, Ross said. He wants audience members to consider how the choices they make define and impact themselves and others, a press release noted.
The Feb. 27 show is the final performance of Ross’ last directed show at Northwest prior to his retirement this summer. Following this performance and panel discussion, there will be a reception in the auditorium to recognize Ross’ contributions to Northwest throughout his 44 years of teaching at the university.
A news release recommends reserving seats, as seating in the Studio Theatre is limited.
Tickets are $10, by cash or check only, and may be reserved by phone at 660-562-1321, email at theatre@nwmissouri.edu or at the box office up to one hour before the show.
Theatre Northwest’s 2021-2022 season concludes this spring with “The Imaginary Invalid,” April 13-16.
Additionally, theatre alumni are invited to visit and join the Northwest Missouri State University Theatre Alumni Facebook page.