In teaching smartphone basics to seniors, as they navigate the various features and functions of their “smart” phones or tablets, I’ve realized that they appreciate their devices and want to learn how to use them better, but they dislike the complexity. They hate remembering the multiple steps needed to do tasks such as sending a text message, looking up something on Google or sending an e-mail.
They sometimes view using their phones/tablets as I viewed practicing on the old upright piano at our home: with frustration and sometimes loathing. For them, using your phone or tablet has become the 21st century version of taking piano lessons.
Growing up, my parents insisted that I learn how to play the piano. As I continued to take lessons, I realized that I hated practice, but I pressed on. My fingers are double-jointed, so I didn’t quite have the finger flexibility that others might have in playing and I kept making mistakes. Lots of mistakes. As a result, I had to spend more time in practice than most. The learning wasn’t “fun.”
So how do you make the learning fun, especially when it comes to a smartphone or tablet (or even a computer)? You make it engaging in a way that benefits you.
I tell the people who come to me for tech assistance that writing the steps down and practicing them with family and friends are both great strategies to learn and remember how to use your devices (and your computers as well). Ironically, practicing can be a great way to keep in touch with family and friends and make new friends, while making the learning fun and overcoming those feelings of frustration at our devices at the same time.
Here are some ideas to practice using your smartphone or tablet:
- Sending and exchanging emails or texts with family and friends.
- Looking up something on Google for yourself or your family or friends.
- Trying a new shared game such as Words with Friends.
- Downloading and reading an e-book on your Kindle app.
- Looking up our website and catalog at www.maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us to see what new books, audiobooks and DVDs we’ve added to the collection (cue the shameless employer promotion).
To quote Aristotle (or your local 4-H club): “What we have to learn to do, we learn by doing.”
If you need help learning how to do any of the things I listed above, drop by the library’s Tech Help Walk-in Clinic every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to noon, and we will be happy to teach you.