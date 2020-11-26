MARYVILLE, Mo. — After leading representatives from Ten Squared Men on a brief tour of Maryville’s new state-of-the-art R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, the organization of local men presented a $14,000 check to Santa Cops Monday morning for the upcoming Christmas season.
Led by Jeremy Staples, a Northwest Missouri State University Police Department officer, Santa Cops is a group of local law enforcement officers that aids in delivering Christmas gifts to children in need in the Maryville area. After first starting out with an inaugural golf tournament less than a decade ago, the group has grown and will help deliver a memorable Christmas to 70 local children, with the help of Ten Squared Men.
“It helps out tremendously,” Staples said. “The golf tournament we put on every year is a big fundraiser for us, but what we’re doing would not be possible without donations like this — this Ten Squared group and other groups that have donated in the past to us or still continue to donate. Our golf tournament only gives us a little chunk of what we need, but these other organizations that have been helping out have been a huge help.”
Staples said Santa Cops will dedicate about $100 to each of the children the group of officers serve. An uptick of donations this year will help the group reach more children in need than it ever has in its short history, something for which Staples said he was especially glad about amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation is just the latest in a string of offerings from Ten Squared Men, a loose organization of local men who each donate $100 per quarter to a selected area charity. When John Teale started the club in 2019, he hoped to get 100 men involved. The group’s membership sits at 140 now.
Usually, Teale said, the group selects its benefactor by drawing three charities randomly and then hosting presentations from each of the three, where club members in attendance vote to decide which charity to make its donation to. Each member of the group is allowed to nominate a local charity.
This year, things were different. The pandemic prevented Ten Squared Men from meeting in person, canceling any potential presentation and voting process. The group’s donation to Santa Cops — which was nominated by Tim Jackson, the owner and operator of Title Town Bar & Grill — was decided entirely by the luck of the draw, Teale said.
“This time, the random draw was Santa Cops, which couldn’t have been more timely,” Teale said. “I was actually in a coffee group and had the list of the dozen organizations that would qualify, that hadn’t been selected, and so I just asked them in the group, I said, ‘OK, have somebody pick out a random number,’ and I had that list on my phone. They picked it out and it was like, ‘Santa Cops.’ Everybody was just like, ‘God, it couldn’t have been more timely.’
“They’re all good causes, but this is a very worthwhile, timely effort.”
Teale said Ten Squared Men’s membership has ebbed and flowed over the last year, with some members moving away and leaving the group while new members have joined. Overall, he said, membership levels stayed the same for much of the year, and Teale was happy the group was able to write a check for $14,000 at the end of 2020’s last quarter.
Staples, of course, was happy too. The president of the still-young organization, Staples is leading Santa Cops alongside Vice President and fellow UPD Officer Kyle Hoyt amid a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the nation’s economy. This year, the organization is helping out as many families as possible — and more families than ever.
“We’re just trying to keep it to where we can still give those kids that Christmas,” Staples said. “This year we had a little extra help, so we thought we’d go ahead and take on a few more kids.”