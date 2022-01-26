Sometime in the coming year, if you own an Amazon Kindle that was made in 2017 or earlier, an important piece of your Kindle’s functionality will go away, but not because of anything that Amazon did wrong. Instead, time and newer/improved technology has caught up to the older Kindles, not to mention older phones, older iPads, and other older devices.
When the Kindle was first designed as an e-book reader, what made it notable (besides the ability to take your e-books with you in a compact, digital format) was that Amazon built into it a technology it called Whispernet. Whispernet made a Kindle a quasi-cellphone, for it could use the (then) fastest cellphone networks to download, or sync, items between your Kindle library and the Kindle itself — wirelessly and for free. Of course, Kindles were also built with Wi-Fi technology … but at the time they were coming into widespread use (roughly between 2007-2015), the chances of finding accessible Wi-Fi on, oh, say, your favorite beach or at your neighborhood park, were quite slim.
As devices go, Kindles were and are well-made, durable, and compact e-readers. But like any other durable forms of technology, a time comes when the hardware (or the technology that supports it), becomes obsolete. In this case, the wireless technology that enabled wireless connectivity over cell carriers, the 3G networks themselves, will go away as those networks are taken down and decommissioned. Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T have all announced that sometime in 2022, with AT&T being the last scheduled in February of next year, their 3G networks will be shut down. With it, the capability of your older Kindle to talk to Amazon’s servers, except through Wi-Fi, will vanish.
Of course, the wireless part of your Kindle will continue to work just fine on Wi-Fi, and you do have other options: besides trading your old Kindle in to Amazon and buying a newer Kindle which supports the current 4G/LTE cell network standard (but not the 5G technologies now being rolled out … that’s a topic for a future column), your smartphone or tablet can stand in for a dedicated Kindle using the Kindle app. Or you can use the Libby app on your phone or tablet to download e-books and audiobooks that we have available at the library. Or you could stop by and check out a good, old-fashioned print book from us which won’t become obsolete anytime soon.
We’re not picky, and we would enjoy seeing you!
And for your personal technology needs, Maryville Public Library offers a tech help walk-in clinic every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon.
Richard Leach-Steffens is a technology teacher at Maryville Public Library.