Today’s Civic Women Toys for Tots toy drive recently received large donations from SAM, LLC and Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., LLC.
Working with Community Services Inc., Today’s Civic Women collects donated toys and gifts and then puts together packages of presents for underprivileged children (newborn to 12 years old) in need throughout the county.
This year the organization will hand out items to families on Monday, Dec. 6, according to TCW member Pastor Kim Mitchell.
She said anyone interested in helping with a last-minute donation may mail a check to TCW P.O. Box 104, Maryville, MO 64468.