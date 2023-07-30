If you’re looking for a little sugar in your life, this week’s adorable pet may fit the bill. Meet Sweet Pea, a 3-year-old, 88-pound pit bull/terrier mix who has been spayed.
Not much is known about Sweet Pea to this point as she came to the shelter as a stray.
During the month of July the Humane Society is running a Home 4 the Holidays campaign where all adoption fees are reduced by 50 percent, with the exception of high profile pets. For more information on Sweet Pea or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.