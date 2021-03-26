MARYVILLE, Mo. — “All in” is an expression that has several different uses in modern language with two distinct meanings. One being tired or exhaustive and the other being fully committed to a cause. After a person has worked in a profession for more than 20 years one may think that many in any given industry are ready to fit into that first category. However, it is the latter definition that best describes Maryville High School science teacher Heather Stoecklein as she was recently named the Maryville R-II school district’s Teacher of the Year.
“She’s just all in, all the time,” Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht said. “She is ready to do everything she can to help a kid to get an advantage to be more successful and reach their potential. She’s very sincere about what she does.”
So what exactly does being “all in, all the time” mean to Stoecklein, the science teacher who has been teaching and coaching area students for 24 years, with the last 18 years being at Maryville High School.
“It means to always put the kids first and their education first,” she said. “I’ll do whatever I can to help them. I always say we’re not going to waste your education. We are going to use the time that we have to get the most out of whatever we’re doing.”
Whether it’s teaching biology to freshmen students, or coaching an athlete on the finer points of setting the ball for a hitter on the court, or an event on the track, to sponsoring various clubs, Stoecklein has always been there for her students continuously going all in.
“She lives, breathes and sleeps for her students and classes,” Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvarez said. “She is always trying to find ways to make connections with the kids in her class. She’s just a special teacher.”
Being nominated as Teacher of the Year is nothing new to Stoecklein as she has earned that distinction at the high school level twice previously with this year being the first for the district level.
“I feel like it’s an honor,” she said. “There are a lot of different teachers in the school district who work hard every day and could have been honored that way. It’s humbling.”
Besides her teaching and coaching duties, Stoecklein has also sponsored Health Occupation Students of America and Octagon clubs.
“She’s just a tireless worker who everything she does is about the kids,” Alvarez said. “She has super high expectations and the kids thrive in that environment.”
Often a connection she makes with students makes a bigger difference than she expects. Stoecklein takes the first 45 minutes of each class period engaged and immersed the the curriculum, but often times its those last five minutes where she spends time talking about whatever is going on the students’ daily lives to make that personal connection.
One such connection involved a student not so scientifically inclined. That student athlete selected her to wear his football jersey on game day when the players were asked by coach Matt Webb to select a teacher who had the most impact on them.
“That meant a lot,” she said. “I want every kid to feel important because they are. That was really special for me that he felt that way.”
It’s moments when a student comes back to share something about their lives that Stoecklein treasures the most. Even if she cannot remember where she left her keys at a given moment, she remembers where all of her former students sat in the classroom.
“It’s an amazing feeling because everybody’s journey is different,” she said. “You hope that maybe you can help them a little bit to find their path. So when any student comes back even to say hello that means something because a relationship was formed there that they know I want them to be successful in whatever avenue they choose.”
During the last calendar year much has changed and there are different challenges facing students and educators alike and building relationships was more difficult. However, there are some areas, according to Stoecklein, that haven’t changed.
“When you don’t get to see (students) it changes everything,” she said. “Because that relationship is often the foundation for learning to occur and without that it was difficult. Everything about everything is different except the kids. When they are here and knowing that somebody cares, and there are a lot of somebodies in this school who care, that hasn’t changed.”
An area where Stoecklein has been impressed with her students and fellow faculty members their ability to adapt, acclimate and overcome adversity. Students and teachers alike have learned how to accomplish much on the fly and learned how to do things that they may not have in the past and that they can do hard things and are learning and changing constantly.
“They can change and do things differently,” she said. “Sometimes that’s not comfortable, and maybe we don’t like it, but we do what we have to do to achieve the goals that we want.”
Stoecklein and many other teachers have made it their mission and their life’s work to constantly adapt to make a difference in student lives.
“They are all in such different places,” she said. “You are looking for success for them whatever that success is for them. Kids have different aspirations and meeting them where they are is important.”
The next step for Stoecklein is at the regional level for Teacher of the Year with that announcement coming sometime during the summer.
Even after 24 years and counting, Stoecklein has no plans on slowing down. If anything, this year has emboldened her to continue on for as long as possible, for her to keep making those teacher-to-student connections and to, as so many have characterized her, be “all in, all the time.”
“We get into this because we care about kids and want the best for them,” she said. “That’s our motivation, to give the kids the best we can and we will do whatever it takes to help them learn to the best of their ability. ... I feel very blessed that I have this opportunity and get to do the job I do every day. Hopefully, I get to be a small part in their journey of life and that’s priceless.”