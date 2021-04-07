COLUMBIA, Mo., — The State Historical Society of Missouri has launched the Missouri Encyclopedia, a freely accessible and authoritative resource for understanding Missouri’s past and people.
According to a news release, visitors to the encyclopedia’s website can explore topics like the Louisiana Purchase and Missouri-Kansas Border War to learn how these events shaped the nation and Missouri’s place within it.
Also available on the site are biographies illustrating the lives of Missourians who became movie stars, famous athletes, military leaders, politicians and more.
“We hope that the Missouri Encyclopedia becomes the starting point for researchers who seek to learn more about the history and culture of our diverse state and its people,” said Gary R. Kremer, executive director of the state historical society.
While the website is launching in conjunction with the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial, the Society plans to grow and maintain the site beyond the state’s bicentennial year, the release noted.
“Our goal is to build a comprehensive online history encyclopedia that includes all of the state’s regions and time periods, and that covers a wide range of topics concerning the people, places, events and traditions significant to Missouri and its past,” said John Brenner, managing editor at the state historical society.
To help the resource grow, site editors are actively seeking suggestions for local and regional topics. Topics suggested will be evaluated for inclusion in the online publication.
“We believe that with the public’s help, the Encyclopedia can provide current and future audiences with an essential resource on the history of Missouri and its region,” said Michael Sweeney, coordinator for the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial.
The site is online at missouriencyclopedia.org/.
To suggest a topic, visit missouriencyclopedia.org/about/topic-suggest.