MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau selected Matt and Natalie Yaple and their children as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family. Matt and Natalie’s children from oldest to youngest are MaKayla, Emily and Hayden.
Along with other families, the Yaples were recognized during the 62nd annual Missouri Farm Family Day on Aug. 16 at the Missouri State Fair. A news release stated the day recognizes farming families from across the state who help their community and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs, such as 4-H or FFA.
Through their operation of a 900-acre row crop farm and membership at Saint Gregory’s Catholic Church, the Yaple family met these requirements. MaKayla is a member of the Northwest Technical School FFA Chapter and Emily and Hayden are involved in 4-H. The children are also active in a variety of sports and clubs, a release noted.
“The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state,” said Mark Wolfe, Missouri State Fair director. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
The five partner agencies who sponsor the event include Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Department of Agriculture, MU Extension and Engagement, Missouri State Fair Commissioners and MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.