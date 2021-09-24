MARYVILLE, Mo. — On the third Saturday of the month, members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 3669 gather for a dance and Sept. 18 was no different, except for the larger than normal size of the crowd, the arrival of special guests and the induction of two members into the state Hall of Fame.
Numerous members commented about the amount of people packed into the meeting space on the south side of the building located south of Maryville. Two extra tables were quickly set up by Maryville Eagle Larry Farrens and Stateworthy President Bernard Riley, whose home aerie is in Maryville.
Several of the Eagles Auxiliary members who cooked the evening meal — hamburger steaks smothered in gravy with homemade mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, salad and a roll — waited until the very end of the line to be sure there was enough for everyone else, before making small plates and heading to the recent table additions for the meeting.
All stood for a brief prayer thanking God for the farmers and all those who will be helping with the upcoming harvest, and the loud recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, then settled in for a meeting to be followed by the dance.
During the meeting, Riley — who is the first stateworthy Eagles president from Maryville — talked about his charity Midwest Transplant, whose tagline is “Give Hope. Share Life.” He explained some of the reasons it was important to him including how transplants saved his brother, George’s life.
Riley introduced various members of his officers and his “state family.”
As the meeting continued, Maryville Eagles Aerie President Tom Linville introduced his officers and Maryville Eagles Auxiliary President Ree Greenfield introduced hers. She joked that as a new auxiliary member, she didn’t know how she had been made president, but she was learning.
“I have no idea what we do, I’m learning,” she said. “This is one of the meetings that I’ve come to with the most people. I’m impressed in talking with some of you about how far you’ve come. So dedication, the Eagles, that’s one of the things I’m learning. Some of the people that are totally involved, its mind and heart and soul goes into it, so that’s why I’m really interested in the Eagles. Hopefully I can learn from you folks.”
State Eagles Auxiliary President Penny Morgan spoke to the audience and introduced her officers and asked Lois Coe to come up and introduce the two Hall of Fame entrants: Dorothy Degase and Sharon Riley.
Coe has known Degase for more than 40 years and joked that she knew all the fun stories, but didn’t plan to tell them for fear of telling on herself.
“The Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall of Fame recognizes members of the state area auxiliary who have played a significant role in the operation and deployment of our organization,” Coe said. “Each and every member of this hall has forever changed the face of the FOE and maintained the position in the history of the Eagles by virtue of their significant contributions.”
Each year the auxiliary inducts five women into the statewide hall of fame; along with Degase and Riley, Gayle Saxton of St. Joseph 49 was in the building and the other two named included: Rosie Reed of Springfield FOE No. 3934 and Carlene Maddox posthumously from Moberly FOE No. 2669. Coe said their combined years of service to the organization totaled more than 300 years of membership.
“They truly, truly have given a lot of their lives,” she said.
A brief history of Riley and Degase’s lives was read for club and family members and members applauded as photos were hung on the wall.
Club business ensued and Harry Cates, FOE State Brother to Bernard Riley told the club that it is important to always be seeking new members. He offered a look at some of the gifts available for those clubs who add new members. Like a lot of service groups, he noted, that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find young people interested in participating.
One thing offered by the FOE to all members is a sort of insurance. Should a member die and leave behind young children, the organization will “take care of those children until they turn 18,” he said. While no specifics were given about what that entailed, Cates said it is definitely a fact to explain while seeking new members.
After the meeting cake was served and members slowly found their way over to the north side of the building where they procured drinks, found partners for dancing and listened to the Phil Forney Band out of Hopkins.
For more information, contact the aerie on Facebook or by calling 660-582-8012.