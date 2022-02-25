MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 2022 St. Francis Gala: Together We Rise was an overwhelming success, according to Megan Jennings, director of development with the St. Francis Hospital Foundation.
With a focus on mental health for the second year, the five-county region rose to the challenge of creating a patient assistance fund for mental health needs raising more than $220,000.
Ten mental health leaders from across the region served as ambassadors, telling their stories to advocate and create awareness for this mission. Prior to the event on Saturday evening, more than 30,000 individuals had watched their powerful videos.
The night included cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, live and silent auctions, plated meal, a special fund-a-need, and an after party with lots of dancing.
According to an email from Jennings, the night featured many special surprise moments, perhaps the largest of which came during the fund-a-need portion of the evening when the Maryville City Council announced a donation of $20,000 and Ron Houston and Dennis Dau announced a donation of $10,000.
“Guests in attendance and watching online were in awe and truly humbled by their generosity to this important cause,” said Jennings in an email. “We are surrounded by communities of generous people with compassionate hearts.”
Thanks to the businesses, individuals, and organizations that came together to rise to meet the mental health needs of children, adolescents and young adults across the region, the event’s fundraising will be used to establish a Mental Health Patient Assistance Fund for children and families in crisis.