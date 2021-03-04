MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School singers showcased their talents during a Sweet Sounds concert held Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Last year’s event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this school year, the singers haven’t had a lot of opportunities to perform with restrictions in place and the implementation of hybrid instruction during the first semester.
While a foursome of singers did find a way to safely perform and recognize veterans in November, and the singers were able to perform together virtually during the holidays, last week’s event was the first time the group had been able to hold a full in-person show in Maryville.
“The concert was a great success and more than we could have asked for in such a challenging year,” said Vanessa Parsons, Maryville High School Vocal Music director. “I love Sweet Sounds because it is totally the kids’ show. They audition with solos and ensembles that they choose and prepare. It is so fun to see them take ownership and pride in their work.”
With Spectrum and Illumination and other singers participating in both shows, the socially distanced audience was in for a treat.
On Saturday morning, Spectrum received first place for its show in its first and only competition of the year, the Platte County Showcase of Excellence. Singers then brought home that fun, exciting energy to its second performance in Maryville.
Now with spring nearing, the singers have to gear up for a few events and even a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida in May.
Students have been fundraising to make sure each one who wants to attend the trip can make it. The five-night stay from May 21 – May 26, plus tickets costs $949.
“We are still working toward our goal of Florida in May,” Parsons said. “Thank you to everyone that has donated and helped to make it possible for the kids to get to Disney and Universal Studios.”
While there the students will not only get tickets to two Disney theme parks, but also spend two days at Universal Studios where they will take part in a clinic and performance, creating a soundtrack.
Parsons said they are very close to the final total to help every student who wants to take part in the trip be able to make it.
“We have had some awesome angels make it possible for our kids that are not able to pay the total fee, to go,” Parsons said. “We are thrilled!”
To help with funding for the trip, visit www.paypal.me/MHSVocalBoosters. Donors can even specify which student or chaperone the funding can help. For more information, email mhsvocalboosters@gmail.com.
Seniors
Seniors were recognized during the shows. Their names and short biographies are listed at below.
- Jaden Akins is the son of Adriann Chiles. He has participated in Spectrum, Illumination and band. After high school, he plans to attend welding school in Nevada, Missouri.
- Ashlyn Alexander is the daughter of Kristi Alexander and Paul Thompson. She has participated in Spectrum, softball, basketball, soccer and track. She plans to attend Northwest Missouri State university and major in child psychology.
- Mitchell Meyers is the son of Kerry and Marsha Meyers. He has participated in band, drumline, jazz band, Spectrum, tennis, student council and as the girls tennis manager. After graduation, Meyers plans to attend Missouri State University and major in finance.
- Anna Miller is the daughter of Steve and Wendy Miller. She has participated in Spectrum, Illumination, Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and International Club. After graduation, Miller plans to attend Graceland University.
- Elle Miller is the daughter of Steve and Wendy Miller. She has participated in academic team, band, musicals, drumline, International Club, Project Lead the Way, Spectrum and winter guard. Miller plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University to study biology.
- McKenna Liles is the daughter of Marty and Kristi Liles. She has participated in student council, soccer, National Honor Society, Spectrum, Hound Howlin’ City, musicals and plays. After high school, Liles plans to attend college and major in music therapy.
- Ella Pohren is the daughter of Philip and Erin Pohren. She has participated in Spectrum, Future Business Leaders of America, Octagon Club and International Club. After graduation, Pohren plans to attend Missouri State University and major in speech pathology.
- Justin Staples is the son of Devin and Jen Staples. He has participated in soccer, basketball, track, tennis, Spectrum, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and International Club. After high school, Staples plans to attend college and become a chiropractor.
- Henry Swink is the son of Brian and Jennifer Swink. He has participated in Spectrum, band, jazz band, student council, tennis, National Honor Society, International Club, Future Health Professionals, formerly Health Occupations Students of America, Leo Club, Drumline, Hound Howlin’ City, Octagon Club, Project Lead the Way, musicals, plays and served as the volleyball manager. After graduation, Swink plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University.
- Emily Yocum is the daughter of Scott and Erika Yocum. She has participated in soccer, Spectrum, band and Future Teachers of America. After high school, Yocom plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in education.