MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School students are setting the stage for this weekend’s performances of the one-act play, “The Trial of Santa,” and they’re doing it carefully, while socially distanced and wearing masks.
Maryville High School English, drama teacher Jacqui Conn told The Forum Tuesday afternoon that she and the students are excited to be able to put on a play at all during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been different,” she said. “We had actual rehearsal with anybody who could be here. We also had a Zoom link so anyone who was quarantined could just hop on.”
She described quarantined actors on computer screens that were placed on the “witness stand” during rehearsal, as one of the more difficult acting challenges during the production.
Starting with auditions in mid-October and rehearsals through November, the production was planning to film Tuesday night and that video will be uploaded to the website located at bit.ly/MHSBroadwayonDemand.
She explained that anyone who pays the $5 to stream the video owns it for 24 hours, so unlike an in-person single evening performance, it can be watched more than once or even paused.
Conn said the online option is great for anyone with underlying health conditions who wants to watch the performance, but that it also will be open to the public in person, for the first 200 people, that is. The seats will be blocked off for people in groups of two and four, but separated from other groups.
Cast members marked down family members who wanted to watch in person on a spreadsheet and additional viewers will be accepted until the limit is reached.
“There have been things that we haven’t been able to do,” Conn said and that more students than ever have reached out excited about the drama class and actors being able to actually hold in-person performances.
Even though Conn said there have been some changes with how the students will perform, such as wearing masks and not using headset microphones, the students have really been able to roll with the punches.
The masks will actually be rolled into the play a bit she noted. Because the play is set in a present day TV courtroom, the judge would likely require masks be worn.
Speaking of the play, the trial of the century pits Santa Claus (AKA Kris Kringle) against Emily Worthington (AKA a bratty 9-year-old girl) in the TV courtroom of Judge Trudy, portrayed by Maryville High School sophomore Trent Townsend.
“I like this role,” Townsend said. “She’s very different from everybody else in real life. That makes it a lot more fun. I don’t often get to yell at people in real life.”
Not letting the mask mandate or social distancing restrictions get him down he told The Forum on Tuesday that, “you have to be a lot more expressive with the top half of your face, with your eyes because they can’t see your mouth. Other than that, not much is different.”
In the play, Santa is being charged with delivering the wrong present on Christmas Day by a bratty 9-year-old played by Maryville High School junior Emily Pearce.
Regarding her role Pearce said she’s never played a child on the stage before, but is excited to try it.
Upon introducing themselves to the roles, she and the other actors didn’t really know them, but having moved into the roles, they’ve been able to fill them out a bit.
“We added a bunch of things and it got really fun because we really leaned into the brattiness of our characters,” Pearce said. “It’s nice that we can actually do a show.”
Will Santa be convicted of this heinous crime or will his elven lawyer prove beyond a doubt that Emily was naughty not nice? Find out this week during the students’ performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, Saturday Dec. 19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The show running time is around 40 minutes. Admission is $5 and seating is limited to the first 200 patrons. The show also will be available to stream online at bit.ly/MHSBroadwayonDemand.