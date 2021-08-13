MARYVILLE, Mo. — With loud, epic sounds reverberating throughout the gym, Maryville High School Marching Spoofhounds performed the music for their fall 2021-2022 field show on Aug. 6.
Culminating two weeks of summer band camp full of music and marching, band members performed the show’s music in front of family and friends.
The show’s three movements feature snippets of classical music including music from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem in D Minor KV 626,” and the aria “Nessun dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot.” The show continued with a piece of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” a piece of Russian choral music and ended with a tiny, triumphant, piece of “Ode to Joy” from Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9.”
Band Director Tim Gilham thanked family, friends and volunteers in the audience for their help making this year’s band camp happen.
“We have had lots and lots of help this year,” Gilham said. “... We couldn’t have done this without all the help from volunteers and staff.”
From recent grads including 2021 grad Henry Swink to college students like John Salehi, a junior at Northwest Missouri State University from Kansas City, Gilham said there has been a lot of support this year for the band.
Singling out Benoit Gauthier, Gilham specifically thanked the second-year assistant band director for his work this summer.
“I leaned hard on him,” he told The Forum.
Others he thanked on Facebook include: Robert Pippin, Bill Richardson, Caleb Pickering, Colton Butcher, Liam Masland, Jaren Golightly, Sadler Viau, Elle Miller, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Megan Hoskey, Sara White, Sue Hoskey, Lexi White, Jules White and the Maryville Band Boosters.
Gilham said this year’s band is fairly young since about 20 seniors graduated last year. It had caused him to worry, that is until band camp.
“The last two years, I had two strong senior classes that really carried the weight and provided all the leadership of the group … Now I have 11, but it didn’t matter at all,” he said. “I thought I was going to have a lot more work to do, but it turns out the kids can play and they were eager and had a great work ethic. It’s just been great.”
“I think the kids are doing amazing,” he said. “... We’re in a good place.”
Salehi, who plays the tuba and helped out this summer, said camp has been a great experience and he would be willing to help even more if necessary.
“So far, it’s been such an enjoyable time,” he said.
With his tuba skills Salehi said he saw what his former student, sophomore tuba player Claire McKim was accomplishing on the field and said she’s done very well this year.
“She’s an amazing tuba player,” he said. “I gave her lessons before COVID and then COVID hit.”
Some of the younger marching band members spoke to The Forum about their experience during camp.
Sophomore percussionist Kya Komorech said preparing for this year has been very similar to last year, but that not wearing masks has been much better.
“We are missing some of our better players (because they graduated),” she said, noting the field show’s name is Wrath and Redemption.
“It’s been fun,” said incoming freshman Keira Taylor. “I love it (the music). In the beginning it’s very big and then it gets softer like something’s been resolved and then something happens.”
Maryville High School senior Kyle Stuart said he enjoys the music in this year’s show and especially his solo — his first with the marching band. Though he mentioned a small amount of nervousness, he’s not real worried about it.
“I’d say like exciting, finally getting your one moment, I guess,” Stuart said.
Incoming freshman Bryla Ebrecht told The Forum that she had been somewhat nervous about marching with the high school band, but has enjoyed it so far.
“I was a little stressed, but then it’s been easier than I thought,” she said.
Ebrecht said the music has been a lot easier than she thought it was going to be also.
“The older (students) have been very welcoming and helpful,” she said, continuing that she’s paying particular attention to new drum major and incoming junior, Keelie Strating.
Strating said her new position is “very nerve-wracking,” but a lot of fun.
She was nervous about picking up how to confidently direct the band, but that drum major and senior Addison Arnold has really helped her.
“It’s kind of nice being Addie as the other drum major since we’ve been together since, like, first grade as classmates,” Strating said. “It’s nice having someone that I know well enough. Mr. Salehi was a big help because he was a drum major at his last school. … There were a couple times where it was just he, me and Addison just going over things bit by bit, that was super helpful.”
She said the biggest concern is performing at competitions in front of the large crowds, noting that the audience in the gym is nothing compared to those they will perform in front of this year.
She explained that though the music is strong, there are technically only four practices before the first football half-time show and the band only has down pat the first movement of the field show.
“We have a lot of things to throw together before then,” Strating said. “I’m hoping that we’re good though. We’re having a good time.”
Arnold, who is in her third year as drum major for the Spoofhound Marching Band, said she’s glad to be helping Strating with conducting.
“We just try and match and just make each other better all so the band can be the best that it can be and stay in time,” she said.
Arnold is not concerned with where the band is in its preparation for the field show. She is confident in their ability to learn the final two field show movements.
“I’m really pleased with this field show and how it’s all working out,” she said. “I wish you could see us out on the field in movement one, it’s just incredible. We’re excited.”