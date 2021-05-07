MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County residents placed in numerous events at a May 1 Special Olympics competition held in Savannah, Missouri.
Nineteen competitors received gold, silver and bronze medals during Tuesday evening's award ceremony.
Local law enforcement officers made the presentations: Officer Rex Riley with the Maryville Police Department, and Val Davenport and Jeremy Staples with the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.
While receiving their medals, team members joked and laughed with each other while volunteers Larry and Annie Redford helped keep the ceremony moving. Annie Redford noted that Steve and Darla Thompson also helped coach during the event.
Results
- Timberley Armstrong: Softball Throw – gold; Running Long Jump – gold; 100M Run – gold
- Kortney Callaway: Softball Throw – gold; Mini Javelin 300gr women – gold; 50M Walk – gold
- Eve Cole: Mini Javelin 300gr women – gold; 50M Walk – bronze; Softball Throw – bronze
- Bobby Douglas: Mini Javelin 400gr men – silver; Softball Throw – silver; Standing Long Jump – gold
- William Paul Dowis: Mini Javelin 400gr men – gold; Softball Throw – silver
- Robert Hammer: 50M Walk – silver; Mini Javelin 400gr men – gold; Softball Throw – gold
- Damon Hull: Running Long Jump – gold; 100M Run – gold; Mini Javelin 400gr men – gold
- Kristie King: 50M Walk – silver; Mini Javelin 300gr women – silver; Softball Throw – gold
- Amy Martin: Mini Javelin 300gr women – gold; 50M Walk – silver; Softball Throw – silver
- Garland McHugh: Mini Javelin 400gr men – bronze; 50M Walk – gold; Softball Throw – gold
- Don Richter: 50M Walk – silver; Standing Long Jump – silver; Softball Throw – silver
- Daniel Schieber: Mini Javelin 400gr men – bronze; Softball Throw – silver; 50M Walk bronze
- Cole Spainhower: 100M Run – gold; Mini Javelin 400gr men – gold; Softball Throw – gold
- Harley Starling: Softball Throw – gold; Mini Javelin 400gr men – silver; 50M Run – gold
- Cody Sturtz: Mini Javelin 400gr men – silver; Softball Throw – Silver; 50M Walk – silver
- Jasmine Thompson: 50M Run – gold; Softball Throw – silver; Standing Long Jump – gold
- James Turner: Standing Long Jump – gold; 50M Run – gold; Mini Javelin 400gr men – silver
- Sarah White: Softball Throw – gold; Mini Javelin 300gr women – gold
- David Winter: T-ball Throw – gold; 25M Walk – gold; Mini Javelin 400gr men - gold