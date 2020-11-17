PARNELL, Mo. — Since the age of 5, Alex Smith has been an active member of the NE Bluejays 4-H Club. Now a senior at Northeast Nodaway High School, Smith, son of Danny and Tracy Smith of Parnell, has tried out numerous different projects over the years but finally found his focus in the Shooting Sports Program and the shooting disciplines within it.
“He found his spark in shooting and loves to share it with other members of the 4-H program,” said Dana Auffert, Nodaway County MU Extension youth program associate.
Smith said he loves participating, “because you get results for what you put in it yourself. You don’t rely on anyone else for your success.”
The success has been large in part to Smith’s dedication to the sport and hours of practice and travel he’s put into it. During the last weekend in October, he completed the last set of tryouts for the state 4-H shooting team. He made the state compound archery team. The team will practice, as a group in centralized locations, in upcoming months and compete in June at the National Shooting Sports Contest in Grand Island, Nebraska.
This won’t be Smith’s first time competing in the national shoot. He was a member of the 2018 National Championship team where he competed in the .22 division.
“Making this team, is a huge accomplishment, as only four youth from around the state make the team and it takes near perfect scores to even be in the running,” noted Auffert. “Alex was on the 2020 State Compound Archery team, but did not get to compete due to COVID-19.”
Smith noted several shoots were canceled this year because of the pandemic and nationals was the biggest one. He also missed the State Show Me Games and a couple other major competitions.
Despite the pandemic, Smith was named Outdoors Champion in his S3DA shoots and he took first place with a perfect score in the State 4-H Shoot. These are just two of the many awards he has earned in his 10-year shooting career.
Smith competes in .22, shotgun and archery categories many of which have separate subcategories such as 3D, 600 and 300. Alex competed in Archery 300-Compound Bow, Archery 600-Compound Bow, Archery 3D-Compound Bow, .22 and shotgun at the state competition in September.
He continues to participate in Nodaway County 4-H and shooting sports in hopes to get the younger 4-H members involved.
“Alex started 4-H while I was the clover kid leader and then later became the leader of the NE Bluejays 4-H Club,” said Auffert. “During that time, I watched him grow into the young man he is today. I am so proud that 4-H gave him the start of his passion in shooting sports. This non-traditional sport has been so good for Alex and has created that spark in him which he continues to share with younger youth hoping to grow that same spark in them.”
As one of the older members of the club, Smith has held the offices of vice president and treasurer the past four years. He enjoys being part of the club because it’s a way to engage with the community. Smith said that the Adopt A Family community service project the club does is his favorite community service.
“I have watched him grow into a terrific youth leader in the shooting sports program and a wonderful officer helping lead his club,” said Auffert. “I am so glad that his hard work has paid off with so much success in his shooting. I look forward to his last year of 4-H and seeing his success continue with his hard work, and wish him and his team all the best at nationals in June.”
Besides shooting sports activities, Smith is a member of Skills USA and National Technical Honor Society at Northwest Technical School in Maryville. During his free time, he enjoys hunting and trapping for different types of game and taxidermy. After high school, Smith plans to be a mechanic. He currently works for a shop in Maryville.