SKIDMORE, Mo. — After months of preparation and meetings the Skidmore Food Pantry is nearing completion and almost ready for residents of Nodaway and Holt counties.
Last week, Mayor Sandy Wright, Alderman Rana Killingsworth and City Clerk Meagan Morrow met with Lona Morgan, community outreach coordinator with Second Harvest Community Food Bank for a tour of the updated facility and to hear about the program’s next steps.
While the facility was still awaiting a freezer to be donated by a local church and a refrigerator to hopefully be acquired from Second Harvest, the recent updates appeared to meet with Morgan’s approval.
The next steps in the project involve further inspections, sign posting and finally to get the pantry on a monthly Second Harvest food drop schedule.
Morgan noted during the meeting that it’s unlikely the city will be able to open the pantry in November, because the food for the late October drop already has been allocated, but she thought December was a possibility.
She explained that because the facility will offer the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program through the USDA, people utilizing that part of the pantry will need to meet income guideline requirements, self identify and sign up for a card.
According to the Missouri Department of Social Services website, residents may meet the TEFAP income-based standards in either of two ways: be a public assistance household (due to all household members receiving some form of public assistance) or have a combined gross household income that does not exceed the maximum income limit applicable to its household size.
Effective April 1, for a household of one to meet the 125 percent federal poverty level, that maximum gross monthly income limit is $1,329. For a household of one to meet the 150 percent federal poverty level, that maximum gross monthly income limit is $1,595. More examples are available to the left of this story.
The website notes, that a household that is determined eligible at the 125 percent rate, will not be required to demonstrate eligibility under the 150 percent rate.
Morgan suggested the first time the city opens doors, it might take a bit longer because of the sign up process, but that it will become quicker after cards are issued. Those cards will be scanned to help keep track of who has received food, and also how much food is being distributed in the area.
That information will be reported to Second Harvest who will use it to designate how many pounds of food will be dropped at the location, so accurate reporting is key to keeping the facility stocked.
“There are specific guidelines around (the TEFAP food). If you do a pantry you mandate that yourself,” Morgan said. “We don’t mandate anything on how you run the pantry piece of it.”
Wright said the city also might be able to offer other items for families, should it receive donations of food or funds for the pantry. It currently has some COVID-19 pandemic related items such as thermometers and gloves that will be available.
The city noted it will provide pantry opening dates to residents through its newsletter and also on its new website available at skidmoremo.org.
“The city of Skidmore is excited to partner with Second Harvest, which will allow us to provide a food pantry for our community,” said Wright. “This has been a group effort and I’d like to thank everyone who assisted us with the renovations at City Hall, which enabled us to provide this service.”
Second Harvest partners with other agencies in Nodaway County to provide food to local residents. According to the organization’s website those partners are: Autumn House, 110 S. Vine St.; and The Ministry Center, 971 S. Main St. both in Maryville; and the First Christian Church, 211 E. Third St. in Burlington Junction.