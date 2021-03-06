MARYVILLE, Mo. — When the Energizer plant shut down in 2013, many people had to find a new path to sustain themselves and their families. For Maryville resident Annie Redford, now a Nodaway County Services staff member, that path led to helping others and eventually to some of the most fulfilling work of her life.
Having spent 35 years at the plant, Redford told her husband Larry that she wanted to do, “something that helped others every day.”
So she did.
Thanks in part to their son Larry, Redford made a connection and found a new place in her community. Larry went to college in Kansas City, but worked at Nodaway County Services in Maryville. He would come up on the weekends and Redford would meet him at one of the group homes he worked at to pick up his laundry, she said smiling fondly at the memory.
“I just fell in love with those kids so I would have to bake cookies or something just to have an excuse to go see them,” Redford told The Forum.
After losing her factory job, Redford’s son Larry suggested she take the exam to apply for work at the agency. Redford demurred, saying she was in her 50s, hadn’t been in school in ages and would never pass the test.
He pressed Redford further and reminded her of the knowledge she had instilled in him: “Never say never.” So she put in her application and was hired the very same day.
“I started working for the agency and I’ve just loved every day,” Redford said. “You don’t find a job that you look forward to getting up in the morning and going to do like you do that. There’s never been a day that I regret getting up and going to work. I could almost cry. I love that job.”
While it can be hard work, helping those who live in the group homes, she said it’s extremely rewarding. She gets up at 6 a.m. to take to work the residents who work at Nocomo Industries, Inc. On some days, she spends all day with residents of the homes, feeding, cleaning and generally caring for the residents and giving them their medicine. Others she’s only there for a half-day, performing duties.
She noted that some days are harder than others, and that with the COVID-19 pandemic, Redford said she’s noticed quite a bit of loneliness. Isolation has been difficult for the members of the group homes who used to gather together to watch wrestling on Mondays and for those who participated in Special Olympics.
A couple years ago, the Redfords volunteered to help with a Special Olympics event at Northwest Missouri State University where she was asked to coach track for the organization.
“I don’t know anything about track,” Redford said. “I’m serious. I’m not into sports. You can tell by how short I am. I never played sports.”
After a bit of cajoling, she agreed as long as her husband also agreed to help.
“We fell in love with the kids,” she said, noting that her nephew has Down syndrome. “He’s always been very special to me. I’ve always had a love for Down syndrome kids. There’s just like a bond. Once you’re around them, you just fall in love with them. They’re very loving, very caring.”
The couple now coaches track, basketball and bowling.
“They love Larry too,” she said speaking of the competitors. “He gives them a hard time. He teases and carries on with them and they love that.”
But when the pandemic hit, Special Olympics canceled its state event. In 2019, the state event also had to be canceled, but because the arena was damaged by a tornado.
“So the last two years we haven’t been able to take them to state or anything which is heartbreaking,” she said.
Typically they’d be practicing for state competition right now, but the pandemic is keeping them from it.
Now she helps the residents find ways to keep up their spirits, whether baking cakes together or watching television.
“The biggest reward is to see a smile on their face and that’s what I love,” Redford said. “It’s hard to explain when you love something so much.”
She explained now that her sons Larry, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Robert, of Maryville, have left the nest, she and her husband just do what they can to stay busy, keeping retirement far from their minds.
“My husband is a great support,” Redford said. “He helps me tremendously.”
While she knows she can’t do this work forever, she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“It’s a job I love to do, so why would I quit?” she said.