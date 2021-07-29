MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Maryville Young Players Second Stage production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” offers a chance to get out of the heat and enjoy the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice Broadway hit performed by an all-northwest Missouri cast.
“It’s going really well,” said director Vanessa Parsons.
The cast began rehearsing on July 5 and shows start July 30.
“You know, it’s kind of hard and crazy to put together a full-length Broadway show in three weeks,” Parsons said.
Fresh off helping with this year’s Maryville Young Players “Lion King Jr.,” Parsons said this show is a favorite of hers.
“Tye (Parsons) and I have seen it probably six times,” she said. “This is one of our personal favorite shows. In fact, the night that we got engaged we saw this show … and it was at Northwest (Missouri State University). It was a Broadway touring company that came to Northwest. So that’s kind of a family favorite for us. We’ve taken our kids a couple of times to see it.”
The show explains Joseph of Jacob’s life with his devoted father, his jealous brothers and his incredible adventures.
“What’s really cool about this show is … it’s very biblical in its storyline, but it’s not evangelizing,” she said.
Playing Joseph in this year’s Second Stage production is Wyman Wheeler.
“The role has really meant a lot to me to be able to do this particular show with this particular group of people who I’ve basically grown up with,” he said.
Wheeler graduated from North Andrew High School in 2020 and has been studying theater at Wichita State University, but this summer he’s been involved in two local productions.
While rehearsing in Maryville, he’s also been performing in Guys and Dolls with the Robidoux Resident Theatre in St. Joseph.
“I’ve been able to use the dancing skills I learned in Wichita in both of the shows that I’ve been in this summer,” he said
Wheeler said he doesn’t consider himself a trained dancer, but feels like he’s been able to utilize some of the skills he’s gained since attending WSU, not only in dance, but in singing and acting as well.
“Vanessa, she’s taught me everything I know,” Wheeler said. “She’s created the monster I’ve become, so to speak. It really means a lot to be doing it with this group of people.”
Parsons said that Wheeler’s been busy traveling back and forth for both productions, but since the other production ended is now able to put all his energy into this role.
“(Joseph is) very entertaining and the music’s fantastic,” Parsons said.
This show is an operetta, or as it’s known in the theater world, a “sung-through,” where nearly the entire show is performed through songs in place of any spoken dialogue.
“I think, what, there are two characters that have maybe four words that they say, otherwise everything is sung, everything,” she said.
The musical styles involved range from country to calypso and rock ‘n’ roll, according to a news release. Parsons said narrators tell the family-friendly story that is filled with universal themes and catchy music, but that the special thing about this show is it is open to each director’s interpretation.
“We’ve seen some that have done it like present day, so it’s all really modern,” she said. “We’ve seen some that have done it really biblical. … There are some things that they do that pull some stuff into present day. We’re doing that a little bit.”
Parsons said there are some very loose interpretations of the biblical stories in the show, but in the end it’s entertainment.
“This is in the same time period for Andrew Lloyd Webber as like ‘Cats,’ so this would be right in the middle” she said. “It would be ‘Cats,’ this, and then ‘Phantom (of the Opera).’ … so this is kind of trippy, but not as trippy as ‘Cats.’”
This is the fourth production presented by Second Stage and Parsons’ directorial debut as she typically participates in the production as an actor. This year, she will still participate, performing in the chorus.
This year’s cast of 38 is comprised of members whose ages range from 6 years old to 71 years old and will also feature a children’s chorus and up to three generations of performers from multiple local families, including Parsons’s.
Nodaway County Chorale director Jim Rash is working with the production to help with the chorus and musical numbers.
“He’s been doing all the music, all the preparing,” Parsons said. “It makes it just much easier. This is his fourth year doing that for us.”
Even with the director’s hat, Parsons finds herself doing the costumes and running crew for the technical side of the show.
Tye Parsons handled the set design for this production utilizing Pride Rock from the earlier MYP show as a pyramid in this one.
Shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the Maryville High School.
Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3k4dE62 or at the door one hour prior to showtime. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Discounted rates are available for church groups. Parsons said someone from the church only needs to reach out to the production on their website at www.maryvilleyoungplayers.org or on social media.
According to Parsons, the MYP plans to flip the productions next year with Second Stage presenting earlier in the summer and MYP performing “The Wizard of Oz,” in July. Registration, opens March 1, 2022.