LENEXA, Kan. — Members of the Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, including Executive Director Brick Huffman and Chairman Chris Hodgdon presented the North Star Award to Mark Younger for his 10 years of volunteering as the auctioneer at their 21st annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa, Kansas.
Over the past 10 years, Younger has helped raise more than $300,000. The award recognizes individuals for significant contributions over many years to the Boy Scouts. It is the highest honor available to a nonregistered volunteer.
“(Younger is) a great guy, and he’s helped us raise a lot of money over the years,” said Senior Development Director Robert Hamlin.
With 256 participants this year, the tournament saw its largest turnout ever. The event featured 16 clay target stations. It also included raffles, games and a dinner.
Items at this year’s auction included donated guns, Sporting KC tickets, a three-day guided hunt in New Mexico and more.
The event brought in more than $170,000 to support more than 17,000 children in Boys Scouts of America in and around Kansas City, including Maryville.