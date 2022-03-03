MARYVILLE, Mo. — While world-renowned opera and small-town Missouri do not often go hand-in-hand, Sarah Caldwell stands out as a prominent anomaly.
She was born in Maryville in 1924 and was involved in the town’s musical community at an early age.
Caldwell was a young prodigy and began to perform concerts outside of the state at the age of 6. When she was 12, her family moved to Arkansas, and she studied music there and at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
Caldwell’s mastery of the violin and her interest in opera soon attracted the attention of top conductors. By her late twenties, she ran the opera program at Boston University and later started her own opera company where she acted as director and conductor.
Though her company closed in 1990, it was open for 32 years, staged a number of critically acclaimed operas and was known for its innovative approaches.
At the high point of her career, Caldwell was called “the single best thing about opera in America” by an opera critic for The New Yorker.
In 1976 she became the first woman to conduct at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and the following year, she returned to her rots in Maryville to conduct the St. Louis Symphony for a special performance at Northwest Missouri State University.
Caldwell died in 2006.
Elyssa Ford is an associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University and president of the Nodaway County Historical Society.