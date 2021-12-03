MARYVILLE, Mo. — On the branches of a special Christmas tree in the storefront of the Sears Hometown Store hang miniature Christmas lists, a few wishes each for something that will bring a little joy beyond the holiday season. Most of them are simple — bath towels, soft food, an alarm clock with big numbers — but all of them are about making a connection at Christmas.
The wishes come from area seniors who otherwise might not receive presents this holiday season through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care.
Through partnerships with local senior communities and agencies, Home Instead identified seniors who might be in need of a Christmas present, and put a few of the items from their wish lists onto the tree — in search of community Santas.
Anyone interested in participating can take one of the ornaments with a senior’s wish list from the tree, purchase the items, and return the unwrapped presents and the ornament back to the Sears Hometown Store for collection. Items will be collected through Dec. 20.
According to a press release, the program helps more than 200 seniors in the Home Instead service areas of Maryville and St. Joseph.
The Sears Hometown Store in Maryville is located at 1315 S. Main St., Suite A.