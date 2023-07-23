This week’s adorable pet is looking to finally find his home. Meet Sammy, a nearly 13-year-old domestic short hair mix that has been neutered.
An indoor cat, Sammy is described as an affectionate couch potato who likes to be held and petted. He is able to be brushed and have his nails trimmed.
During the month of July the Humane Society is running a campaign where all adoptions fees are reduced by 50 percent, with the exception of high profile pets. For more information on Aspen or any other adorable pets up for adoption contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org.