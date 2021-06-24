MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville residents Sharon and Bernard Riley have made history as the first couple from Maryville to lead the state Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary.
On Saturday, the pair plan to attend the Eagles state convention where Sharon will end her term as Missouri Eagles Auxiliary president and Bernard will begin his term as stateworthy president of the Eagles Aerie.
To say that the Eagles organization is important to the Rileys is a bit of an understatement.
“Their motto is ‘People Helping People,’” Sharon said. And that’s just what she and Bernard do. From giving their time and effort to even giving a kidney, the pair have made it a focal point in their lives to help others.
No one from Maryville has climbed as high through the Eagles leadership structure as the Rileys.
“We’re the first ones from Maryville that’s really gone to the state meetings, got interested in it, ran for office and made it,” Sharon said. “You have to be nominated.”
As part of serving at the state level, each of them selected charities to support during their terms. Bernard selected Midwest Transplant and Sharon selected Welcome Home, a community for veterans.
Sharon Riley holds a photo of a quilt that she has been selling tickets to raffle off in support of the charity Welcome Home, a community for …
Bernard’s choice was a simple one, he once donated a kidney to his brother George and organ donation helps others by saving lives, thus the choice was almost destined.
“He wants to put awareness out for organ donation through Midwest Transplant,” Sharon said. “Their motto is ‘Give Hope. Donate Life.’”
Bernard checked last week and the organization is a nonprofit so he will plan to accept donations to help cover the cost of the educational leaflets they pass out.
“I don’t really know where all the funds come from ’cause they help with organ donations too,” Bernard said.
He spoke of an Eagle who passed away in southern Missouri whom Bernard had spoken to just the night before.
“Nobody knew it, they had to look at her license, but she was an organ donor and so right away they took I think it was a liver (and saved someone else’s life),” he said. “I really don’t know what all they can take, but it’s more things than they used to.”
With Sharon’s position at the state level, the couple traveled throughout the state visiting other Eagles auxiliaries.
“Out of the 41 auxiliaries we have been to 38 of them,” she said. With the pandemic she was nearly certain they wouldn’t even make it to half of them. But since January 2021 auxiliaries began rebooking her and the pair have met with nearly all of the groups in the state.
“Some weekends, we’ve had three visits in the same weekend,” Sharon said. “Since the first of February we have been gone every weekend, but Easter and Memorial Day weekend.”
Now next year, they’ll be traveling for Bernard’s position, visiting aeries across the state.
Not only traveling around the state, the two also make a point to travel the country visiting with other Eagles members around the country and attend grand convention whenever possible as well as other states. This year’s is set for Phoenix, Arizona.
“It’s just the charity portion of it, it’s just the friends,” Bernard said as his reason for being so involved in the organization.
Sharon said the two have made friends all over the state.
“Plus, we’ve got good friends in other states,” she said.
Maryville Aerie 3669
The Fraternal Order of the Eagles was founded in 1889 in Seattle, Washington by a group of six theater owners in order to handle an ongoing musicians’ strike, according to the FOE website. From then on, each new aerie organized throughout the country was given a number.
Bernard told The Forum last week, that Maryville Aerie 3669 was organized in November 1975 by Doug Keever, who had made it as high as a state officer in the organization.
As a charter member Dorothy Degase, Eagles 3669 Chaplain, has been an active member of the club for all 45 years its been open to the public.
Sharon said that the local aerie isn’t much discussed around town, but she hopes to change that.
“It’s kind of a joke among the Eagle members, they say it’s ‘the best kept secret nobody knows about,’” Sharon said. “So we need to get the word out that the Eagles exist and we are people helping people.”
She explained that they used to hold Bingo at the facility south of town, but due to a lack on interest eventually had to stop hosting it.
“Of course this COVID hasn’t really helped anything too much,” Bernard said.
Right now, every Sunday night there’s a country music dance that draws quite a crowd, Sharon said. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, she said they did have to close down for a couple months. It got to the point where the few people attending weren’t enough to cover the cost of the band.
However since then, its picked back up. Members get into the dances for $3 and nonmembers get in for $5.
“We’re getting so now we have a decent crowd, we could have more,” she said.
Sharon said the local auxiliary also holds banquets for families, or businesses. The pandemic cut down the number of events they catered last year, but the auxiliary is beginning to be contacted for catering.
Recently, the group served Jarnik Buses and received feedback that they really enjoyed their meal and would probably be back again.
Funds from these events are provided to national causes including the Alzheimer’s Foundation, and other charities fighting kidney and heart disease, child abuse, cancer and more.
With the median age of the organization increasing, Sharon hopes more young people become interested in helping others and join. For more information, contact the aerie on Facebook or by calling 660-582-8012.
To donate to either Riley’s selected charity, Midwest Transplant or Welcome Home checks may be mailed to 1180 Ashley Drive in Maryville.