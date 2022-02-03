MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will host retired NASA astronaut Capt. Scott Kelly at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts as the next featured speaker in its Distinguished Lecture Series.
“We’re very pleased and feel lucky to have Capt. Scott Kelly visit our campus,” said Kenton Wilcox, the chair of the Distinguished Lecture Series Committee and a senior instructor of English at Northwest, in a statement. “In the past, we’ve had Fred Haise of Apollo 13 and Jim Irwin of Apollo 15, and Kelly’s visit offers another chapter regarding human space exploration. Capt. Kelly’s story, and his twin brother’s story, both offering themselves to the service of science and in preparation for our planned Mars mission, offer us a glimpse of science and technology at their most aspirational — and potentially sacrificial. His presentation will make for a compelling evening.”
According to a press release, Kelly’s presentation will focus on his year in space and how personal determination, courage and preparation helped him when he faced challenges on space missions and in his personal life.
Kelly will cover the extreme dangers of space, including isolation, physical impact on the body, the pressures of living closely in a small cabin and the risks posed by space junk or catastrophic depressurization.
A news release mentioned he will also describe his childhood as well as how he attained the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy. He flew more than 8,000 hours in more than 40 aircraft and accomplished more than 250 carrier landings throughout his career.
Selected as an astronaut candidate alongside his twin brother Mark in April 1996, Kelly and his brother were the first relatives to be selected as astronauts.
According to a press release, Kelly became a crew member after completing training, and he commanded NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO), a mission where groups of astronauts, engineers and scientists live in the Aquarius underwater laboratory, which is the world’s only undersea research station.
Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the yearlong mission to the ISS, setting the record for the longest space mission by an American astronaut.
Following his year in space, Kelly was enrolled in a study that measured the impact of space travel on his body and compared it to his twin brother, who spent the same year on earth. The study demonstrated long-lasting changes in the body, including alterations in DNA and cognition, a press release noted.
Kelly wrote the best-selling books “Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery” and “Infinite Wonder: An Astronaut’s Photographs From a Year in Space,” which is a collection of photos documenting his journey on the space station.
He retired from NASA in 2016.
Part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, presentations such as Kelly’s are intended to provide opportunities to hear from various individuals from around the world at Northwest.
The lecture is free and open to the public with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Face coverings are required for those who are not up to date with their vaccines and optional but recommended for people who are update to date with their vaccines.
Information regarding vaccination status can be found at https://bit.ly/vaccination-status.