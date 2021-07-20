MARYVILLE, Mo. — Dealing with heavy rainfall, exhibitors at the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Poultry Show kicked off July 15 dealt with slips, falls and a tiny bit of blood letting.
Putting the show just slightly behind schedule, a blood test was performed on each bird by a state veterinarian. Once that was completed and almost in time with the rain stopping, birds and their handlers began to flock to the show table.
Damien Webb received Supreme Champion Poultry Damien Webb while Kayl Brooke received Reserve Supreme Champion Poultry.