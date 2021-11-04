Prokes looking forward to more time with family

MARYVILLE, Mo. — While definitely looking forward to more time with family, Judge Roger Prokes, who will retire in just under a week, is not yet completely finished with the law.
After nearly 45 years working in law, Prokes will step down as 4th Circuit Court presiding judge to spend more time with his family. According to the Missouri Constitution, all judges must retire at the age of 70, however, they can apply for senior status which permits them to continue hearing cases on a limited basis and Prokes intends to do so, at least for a while.
Here within the 4th Circuit, he said there are quite a few cases that need to be pushed through, and until Gov. Mike Parson appoints his successor, they would wait. However, as a senior judge, Prokes can work with other judges in the circuit to help move them along.
“Whoever the successor is, if they want me to assist, I’d be glad to do that,” he said.
According to minutes from the Tuesday, Nov. 2 meeting of the Nodaway County Commission, Judge Corey Herron of Atchison has been appointed Acting Presiding Judge of the 4th District Circuit until a judge is appointed by Gov. Parsons. Herron will be appointed following Prokes' retirement Nov. 9.
“Over the last two decades, Judge Prokes has shown all the traits that make for a great trial judge,” said Missouri Appellate Court Judge Doug Thomson. “He is loaded with common sense and compassion, smart and on top of the current law, affable and quick. He has garnered the respect of the judiciary and lawyers across the State of Missouri.”
Humbly, Prokes told The Forum that he wasn’t sure how much work he would need to do as a senior judge because there are young, smart people entering the field every day.
But if there is a need, he is willing.
He does plan to help with a few cases in southern Missouri, but has no interest in practicing law on his own or working in mediation.
He may consider some form of volunteering with juvenile court, because helping people is very important to him.
“I’m so lucky that I’ve had my whole career, that I’ve enjoyed doing what I’m doing,” Prokes said. “If you asked me to classify myself, I’d say I’m an introvert, but I like people. … I’ve just been really fortunate to have a career where, you know, I can touch and work with people to the extent I have. … I really think the circuit judge in a circuit is in a better position than anybody else in the whole community to help people out.”
He said that on a day-to-day basis as a judge he interacted with people who were struggling in some way. Helping them get past a problem or to think more clearly about how they want to live their life has made a large impact, he believes, especially with their families and children — which in turn increases the opportunity for positive change within the community.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve done here in the circuit and I’m not just (blowing smoke) on that,” Prokes said. “The judges, the clerks, probation and parole, law enforcement all have worked together, and in my mind have made a really, really strong circuit for quite a period of time.”
In keeping with his self-effacing personality, Prokes noted the success of fellow colleagues from the 4th Circuit, mentioning that Missouri Supreme Court Justice Zel Fischer served in the 4th Circuit. Judge Thomson, now on the Western District Court of Appeals, is from northwest Missouri. Prokes himself was recently awarded the McMillian Judicial Excellence Award from the Missouri Bar.
“None of us did that on our own,” he said. “It happened because of the quality that came from everyone working and pulling together.”
Thomson said Prokes has been a mentor of his both in the practice of law and as a judge — and also that Nodaway County, the 4th Circuit and the state of Missouri are losing one of their best in his retirement.
“Judge Prokes is such a great example of judicial temperament and wisdom for other judges,” he said. “He is humble and selfless. To paraphrase a friend at our Supreme Court, Roger is one of our judiciary’s all-stars, and the best kind — he doesn’t act like one.”
His modesty continued as Prokes said that financially, the world has been good to him, and he plans to give back to those struggling with future charity work. Whether it be through continued efforts with the Holy Family Church in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Ronald McDonald House or helping in juvenile courts, Prokes intends to find something to keep him actively assisting others.
“The world’s going to keep spinning without me being a judge,” Prokes said.
Seeing a shift
Prokes had a lot to say about the many changes he’s seen during his years in law, including his 24 years practicing both solo and with Strong & Strong PC, as well as during his 21 years on the bench.
“It goes fast” he said.
Some of the changes have been technological in nature, such as moving to electronic records. Prokes explained that the state of Missouri has actually been at the forefront of that move with Missouri Casenet. He recalled working with an attorney from Boston in the early 2000s, when the then unique computerized case management program was still fairly new, who said they wished they had something like it in their state. Now numerous states have adopted their own versions of the program, which makes a state’s court system more accessible to all and more efficient in serving justice.
“All our files are electronic,” Prokes said. “A lot of effort has gone into that. That’s just made life so much more easy.”
Even though technological changes have made and continue to make an impact on the system, Prokes said a lot of the changes he has seen in the field have more to do with those entering it.
“I’ve seen the blooming of females in the profession during the time I’ve had and that’s really gratifying,” Prokes said. “My law school class, a third of the freshmen students were female and that was a pretty big jump at that time.”
He said the legal profession is seeing more and more racial and gender diversity, and that diversity will be required to grow to best serve all communities.
“It’s just been great to see those changes,” Prokes said. “Anybody who doesn’t understand the power of diversity needs to start thinking a little more. We need to listen to each other.”
Associate 4th Circuit Judge Robert Rice told The Forum by email that he has gone before Prokes on the defense, as a prosecutor and now while serving on the bench.
“I will miss him tremendously,” Rice said. “I appreciate his commitment to the rule of law but what makes him so special to me is how much he cares about others.”
That care was no more obvious than the work that Prokes did during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With court cases halted and the need for the wheel of justice to continue turning, he drew up necessary and important policies, found alternate locations for large groups of people to safely be able to meet and carry out essential tasks like selecting juries or holding trials.
“I’m not an academic judge, I like dealing with the people,” he said. But with the need to help keep the circuit functioning, he said “it had to be done.”
To move things along, Prokes said he took a murder plea while in a roller skating rink in Grant City, Missouri, and tried a couple of cases in the county fair building in Rock Port, Missouri. In Nodaway County, the county commission has allowed use of a large open space on third floor of the administration building where he’s held smaller trials.
Judicial circuits can receive distinction awards, such as the Daniel J. O’Toole Award, which honors judicial circuits for efficiently managing and processing cases during a given year. Prokes said that 2020 was the first year within the last 10 years that the 4th Circuit didn’t receive that distinction. But he recently learned that the 4th Circuit will be the only circuit court in Missouri to receive the distinction for 2021.
“That speaks well for all those judges and clerks up here, and the lawyers working to get things done,” he said.
Family and the future
While work has always played a large role in Prokes’ life, his family has been the counterbalance. And even though his analytical, fact-finding skills have worked well in his office life, when coming home to his wife Julie, it has sometimes brought them “nose-to-nose” on some topics, he told The Forum with a smile.
“When you take that home and your wife’s telling you a story … that’s a good way to have probably a pretty cold shoulder the rest of the evening,” he said laughing. “I’ve experienced that more than once.”
Prokes plans to join Julie in Kansas City, where she’s been for the last seven years, nearer to three of their five children and six of their 10 grandchildren.
“That’s where we’re going to be and it’s good for us,” he said, noting that he needs “to get reacquainted with my grandkids.”
He said that Julie has had the flexibility as a teacher to be involved in their lives up to this point, and Prokes would like to remind them that he’s around too.
The couple met in college at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where Prokes said Julie was living with her family to save money for their wedding. Once married, they moved in together in Maryville. Prokes said that it wasn’t until Julie moved to Kansas City a little over seven years ago that she had ever been on her own.
“There’s a little bit of growing that we did back in time,” he said. “I think we’re both looking forward to getting together. We had seven years for both of us to grow up. For her to be on her own. For me to be lonely. Now we’re looking forward to getting together.”
Prokes joked about getting older now saying he has had friends who have turned 70 and exclaimed that he couldn’t possibly be that old. But his recent adventure with his son moving furniture out of his third-floor courthouse office, he has begun to feel it.
“I’ve had a really good life,” he said. “My biggest hesitance with my retirement is I hate to see it go away. I know enough people. I’ve got enough brains I can figure out things to be doing, but I’ve been so blessed in the life that I’ve had and the ability to give. I just need to tweak it a little bit and keep going.”