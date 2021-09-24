PICKERING, Mo. — With a weight of 10,050 pounds draft horses Bill and Don pulled Ryan Smith of Clark, Missouri, right into first place at Friday night’s 84th annual Pickering Horse Show Overload Draft Horse Pull.
The two-day event featuring horses and entertainment from all over Missouri and Iowa, saw a larger crowd than last year, according to Dagmar Whipple, event volunteer and organizer with show sponsors the Pickering Lions Club.
“A lot of people just stayed and visited afterward,” Whipple said. “It was just a community event where people came together.”
Early Friday afternoon a horse-drawn wagon picked up 100-120 students from the Pickering Elementary School and carried them to the arena where they played games, ate a meal and got a sneak preview of Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie’s music and magic show scheduled for later in the evening.
Whether it was the chance at $150 each night of the show, the entertainment or the competition, the crowds definitely made their way to Pickering for what turned into a nice cool, breezy fall evening.
Whipple said only five teams pulled in the main event Friday night, but eleven had been scheduled. Several other shows had been scheduled in the region and Whipple thought many of the teams stayed closer to home.
Those five teams were pulled by the following:
- Cody Gray, Villisca, Iowa – Skip and Tony, 3,700 pounds
- Daniel Gray, Villisca, Iowa – Shorty and Cracker, 3,750 pounds
- Gary Embrey, Clark County, Iowa, – George and George, 3,800 pounds
- Ryan Smith, Clark Missouri, – Bill and Don, 4,050 pounds
- Ray Smith, Clark, Missouri, – Dan and Bob, 4,200 pounds
Ryan Smith who won the main event, also won it last year with the same team of Belgian draft horses, though last year they weighed in at 4,100 pounds.
This is his sixth season competing with the pair. Last year Smith told The Forum, the largest amount of weight they had pulled was 18,700 pounds in Denver, considerably more than Friday, but they pulled enough to take home the trophy.
Community
The event is regularly used by families as a way to reunite and share memories. This year, like last, the Roush Family arrived just in time to see Professor Farquar’s show. Marjorie Roush, matriarch of the family, enjoyed seeing her son Alan Roush, of Maryville, and daughter Teresa Parker, of Shambaugh, Iowa, among others.
Parker also dropped off her annual “Blue Goose” pie, a mixture of gooseberry and blueberry in a sugared crust, to be served by Katherine Farnan in the Pickering Lions Club cafe.
The Gray family from Villisca, Iowa, had two teams in the draft horse pull and helped another puller with his team during the competition.
Last year Daniel Gray, who has pulled at the show since he was 9 years old, told The Forum that the show has changed over the years with fewer participants and a decline in audience members. But since the COVID-19 pandemic began, people have been looking for a safe way to join together and the outdoor event offered one such opportunity to do so.
Saturday’s Poker Run saw increased participation. Whipple said last year they had 15 participants, but this year 35 people came out for it.
“We had a big jump this year,” she said. “The more people we have the bigger the pot.”
Teri Tobin of Pickering won first place in the competition and the event paid out the first five places.
Always searching for a way to draw more people to the show, the Lions Club also included a silent auction, and raffles for a half hog, won by Jim Whipple of Northboro, Iowa, and Stan Rajca, of Oregon, Missouri.