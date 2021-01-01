MARYVILLE, Mo. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Nodaway Humane Society worked to make sure Nodaway County cats and dogs were treated with care and adopted out to loving families. Throughout 2020, shelter manager Wendy Combs made sure those high standards didn’t change.
“I think we’ve been really fortunate,” she told The Forum on Tuesday morning.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Combs said the shelter experienced an increase in adoptions. With people staying or working from home, many families were driven to grow their families by one or two fur members, but it eventually tapered off.
It became apparent that the shelter needed to change how prospective pet owners and even volunteers were allowed into the building in order to maintain social distancing recommendations and limit the number of people in the building.
The shelter began only allowing people in by appointment, which she said also helped give people a purpose when visiting.
“It’s worked out really well,” Combs said.
During that time, the shelter also stopped accepting animals from outside Nodaway County. Combs said now, if space allows, the shelter will help with out-of-county needs.
Recently, the shelter reopened to walk-ins, but Combs said it likely will return to the appointment-based system in the new year. To make an appointment, call the shelter at 660-562-3333 or find the shelter on Facebook.
The shelter adopted out around 80 animals in one month, November.
Combs attributed it partly to a year-end special the shelter holds annually, Home 4 the Holidays. Sponsored by Blue Buffalo and the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the three-month adoption drive helps shelters offer half-price adoptions that include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more.
Combs said the shelter is now caring for fewer than 20 cats and 20 dogs and that it’s a good position to be in heading into the new year.
“Knock on wood, because that can change in a heartbeat,” she said. “It’s a good thing because it means they’re all getting homes.”
Having some experience with COVID-19 in her own family, Combs said keeping the facility as clean as possible has been very important to her, not only for the animals, but also staff members and volunteers.
The shelter staff sanitizes floors, towels, bowls and much more each day to keep animals in shape for prospective adopters. Combs said cleaning supplies aren’t typically what people think about when considering what to donate, but it’s always appreciated when someone drops by with some bleach, detergent, soap, paper towels, cat litter or other donated items like leashes, collars and toys.
The shelter didn’t get to hold its two largest annual fundraisers this year due to the virus. Combs said the shelter has worked through the year with the help of donations and funds raised through memorials.
New year, new projects
While the shelter itself needs some larger repairs and upgrades — the largest of which is a new HVAC system likely to cost around $175,000 — Combs said she and the NNHS are working with other community members to complete smaller projects.
An Eagle Scout project is under construction on the north side of the building. Maven Vette is building a “Catio,” for the shelter cats. After the project is completed, Combs said the cats will be able to travel through a window in the facility’s cat room to a space outdoors filled with ramps and room to run and jump.
“They have the structure built,” she said. “We kind of told them what we wanted and said run with it.”
This year, former employee Ashlyn Hoy hand painted the half wall in the main lobby with portraits of animals and pet-related items.
Combs said Hoy recently left to student teach in Nebraska.
Another new item for the animals involves a place to get off the floor. The shelter recently received a donation of pet rugs from Scott Poore, whom Combs said is well known in the Kansas City area for his business Mission Driven Good & Co.
According to a letter to NNHS from Poore, as part of a Beds for Shelter Pets campaign three years ago they were able to give a pet bed to every shelter pet in Kansas.
This year, it is distributing 6,251 beds to 156 animal shelters in six states: Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Illinois. NNHS was one of those shelters, the company heard about through its social community.
“I just think this year with COVID, we’ve been fortunate getting animals homed,” said Combs. “I think we’ve done really well. … Otherwise it’s just going with the flow, seeing what the year brings. We’ll see what we can do with everything and hopefully this year coming up will be a little bit better."