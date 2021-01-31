CLYDE, Mo. — Twelve-year-old Emersyn McCrary, daughter of Chris and Lisa McCrary of Clyde, has been a member of the NE Bluejays 4-H Club since she was 5 years old as a Clover Kid.
Taking cues from older brothers and 4-H members Brady and Jaxon, McCrary gained a major interest in the club and all its activities.
While she takes part in a wide variety of projects, including raising sheep and goats, photography, arts and crafts and shooting sports, it is obvious which is her favorite: horses.
When asked how often she is able to ride, McCrary answered with a smile, “Every day.”
Her horses are Axel, Sister, Shimmer Shine, Trigger and Maybe.
“You can definitely tell the love for her horses as you listen to her talk about each one of them,” said Dana Auffert, MU Extension youth program associate.
She talks all about their different personalities, their ages, etc. Besides riding daily, there are chores that McCrary helps her mom do to care for all of the family’s horses. She said the stalls need cleaned daily along with feeding the horses grain and making sure they have plenty of clean water.
“Her strong work ethic to make sure her animals are well taken care of and to make sure she always gets a ride in to make sure her horses are exercised and she is practicing, is the reason she is so successful in the shows and rodeos that she participates in,” Auffert noted.
Even though there aren’t very many 4-H shows in the northwest Missouri 4-H region for McCrary to participate in, she attends the DeKalb horse show every year in Maysville, Missouri. She typically does well at this show, placing in several different events, like her favorites: barrel racing and poles.
The lack of 4-H shows in the area doesn’t keep this eager horse lover from participating in her project. She keeps busy finding other rodeos and shows to participate in, even traveling to “barrel bashes” in Topeka, Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska.
“I have known Emersyn since she was an infant and have had the pleasure of watching her grow into a wonderful young lady who has such a drive and desire to accomplish any goal she sets for herself and a sassy spirit to never give up on herself no matter the obstacles,” Auffert said.
The COVID-19 pandemic did stop a lot of the competitions during the 2020 show season, but gave McCrary and her family an opportunity to do something different with their trail riding. She went on a vacation with her mom and dad to South Dakota, where the family spent some time with friends riding horses. The group rode their horses from their camp to the base of Mount Rushmore.
McCrary said the trip was very long, but a really neat experience. She made particular reference to her family not wanting to leave the horses unattended while exploring the national park up close, so they decided to just see it from outside the park gates.
Another bright spot in 2020 for McCrary was being crowned the 2020 Pickering Horse Show Queen. Even during the pandemic, the community of Pickering held its annual horse show and she was able to ride her horse around the arena.
In other horse-related activities, McCrary has been attending tryout practices for the Two County Dusters, a drill team in Iowa that performs at the Sydney Rodeo in Sydney, Iowa. She was a member of the 2020 team, but the pandemic limited the number of performances.
She and the team, however, were allowed to perform at the Sydney Rodeo. While there, she got to meet one of her idols, barrel racer Fallon Taylor. McCrary has two other idols, Hailey Kinsel and Lisa Lockhart. They also happen to be barrel racers.
This year, the horse enthusiast is setting new goals and dreams. Besides trying out for the Two County Dusters, she hopes to attend many more shows and looks forward to learning how to ride English pleasure style.
She recently got an English saddle and is learning a different style of riding. Then she wants to learn to jump.
Though a lot of her focus is on horses, McCrary makes time to participate in other county 4-H activities. She has submitted finished projects to the Nodaway County Achievement Day.
Last year, she had a goat feeder she made and exhibited chosen for the state fair building. McCrary also finds time to raise and exhibit sheep in the Nodaway County Livestock Show and has served as co-reporter/historian for the NE Bluejays 4-H Club.
“I always learn something new about horses or riding when I talk to her,” said Auffert. “I look forward to continue to learn about horses and shows from Emersyn and watching her grow as a rider as she follows her passions and goals.”