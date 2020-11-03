MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club installed new officers during its Oct. 1 meeting. President Terri Stewart served as master of ceremonies and conducted the installation program.
New officers include Marlin Kinman, president; Dale Stewart, first vice-president; Brenda Ryan, second vice-president; Harry Schieber, treasurer; Sheila Smail, secretary; Al Terhune, club foundation representative; Sheila Smail, Tom Seipel, Rick Smail, Pat Spire, James Hassenkamp and Beth Zech, board members.
Mary Walkup was recognized as outstanding club member by president Stewart with the “President’s Citation” award.
The Maryville Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of the month and 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. All meetings occur at the Maryville First Christian Church Fellowship Hall.
This year, the group plans to focus on providing hope and positive vision with club projects following the theme, “Optimists bring out the best in kids.”