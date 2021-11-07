MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club held its officer and member installations on Oct. 7 at the First Christian Church in Maryville.
Marlin Kinman, former club president, welcomed the group and gave thanks for his opportunity to serve, Trudy Kinman told The Forum.
New officers were installed by Keith Fattig, governor-elect of the West District Missouri Optimists. Officers installed include Dale Stewart, president; Sheila Smail, first vice president; Rick Smail, second vice president; Terri Stewart, treasurer; and Al Terhune, Optimist International Foundation representative.
Board members for the 2021-2022 year include Lynn Beason, Tom Seipel, Pat Spire, Mary Walkup and Beth Zech, noted Trudy Kinman.
Harry Schieber, charter member, was awarded for his dedication to the club and for serving as club treasurer the past 54 years.
The President’s Citation Award was presented to Trudy Kinman for her help with the Optimist Essay and Optimist Oratorical contests.
According to Trudy Kinman, Judge Roger Prokes gave a speech on his membership to the club and the reasons he appreciates being an Optimist.
The next Maryville Optimist Club meeting will be in the morning at 7 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Maryville. Anyone who is interested may attend. Breakfast and coffee will be provided.