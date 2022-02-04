MARYVILLE, Mo. — Karen Daniel, a Northwest Missouri State University alumna, announced the inaugural recipients of three scholarships she established to enhance Black college students’ academic and social experiences, a news release stated.
Established in 2020 through the Northwest Foundation, the Karen L. Daniel Legacy Fund awarded the Alyce L. Cummins Future Educator Scholarship, the Claudean V. Daniel Trailblazer Scholarship and the Dr. Leslie K Doyle Leadership Scholarship.
Each scholarship is valued at $250,000.
Carlyn Carpenter, a junior early childhood education major from Kansas City, was awarded the Alyce L. Cummins Future Educator Scholarship.
The scholarship is named after Daniel’s grandmother who recognized the importance of education, a press release noted. As a young woman, Cummins attended college to become an educator, but the Great Depression kept her from finishing her degree. In her 40s, she returned to college as a non-traditional student and eventually became a second grade teacher.
In her application essay, Carpenter described her aspirations to become a teacher and the traits of flexibility, passion and open-mindedness her high school and college educators possessed. After completing her bachelor’s degree at Northwest, she hopes to attain a master’s degree in business management with intentions of operating a child care center and nonprofit tutoring program.
“Education is truly a game changer because it is a power anyone can uphold, and once someone learns no one can deprive them of that knowledge,” she wrote. “Not only is education a game changer due to the power it holds but also because of the impact it can have on your life when coincided with interests. Once strengths are developed and are applied to interests, a grand outcome arises. New resolutions are established, cures are found, an innovative design is created, the results are full of endless possibilities.”
Darren Ross, a sophomore computer science major from St. Louis, received the Claudean V. Daniel Trailblazer Scholarship. The scholarship is named after Daniel’s mother, whom Daniel describes as a beacon of hope in overcoming adversity. Her mother raised five children to be self-sufficient while supporting each other. She was a trailblazer in her career as a self-taught accountant and as a supervisor and leader in the workplace.
In his application essay, Ross described drawing inspiration from his family and experiences as a young Black man as he works toward completing his college degree. Ross wrote that he is motivated to set an example as the first in his family to graduate from college and prove himself in the computer science field, which is comprised of a mostly white workforce, a news release mentioned.
“My education was important to me ever since I started in school,” Ross wrote. “It was the motivation I needed to avoid street life and further myself. Such situations shouldn’t be a downfall, but rather an uplifting push. My involvement with the diversity and inclusion teams from school to school will also show how much care for a unified community I have.”
Mayowa Omolade, a junior international business major from Lagos, Nigeria, received the Dr. Leslie K Doyle Leadership Scholarship.
The scholarship is named for Karen Daniel’s niece, a 1997 Northwest alumna, servant leader and equity-minded educator. Doyle is known for her ability to relate to and advise underserved and underrepresented students. Her commitment to equity in education has resulted in countless students across the nation taking on responsibilities to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. According to a news release, the scholarship is designed to develop leaders for generations to come.
In his application essay, Omolade described his own leadership experiences and involvement in Northwest organizations, such as the International Student Organization, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Minority Men’s Organization, for which he served as social chair. He described the importance of having mentors who have instilled confidence in him and engaging with people from diverse backgrounds who have empowered him to advocate for tolerance and peace. Mayowa wrote that he desires to promote change by demonstrating considerate, caring and effective leadership.
“Unity in diversity is the catalyst through which productivity is achieved in the community,” he wrote. “As our races are different, so are our cultures. I have been able to help create an avenue in which students from different walks of life are able to associate and support one another so we will all be able to succeed both academically and through extracurricular activities. Every culture has something to teach and the only way we can learn from each other is to practice tolerance despite our differences and appreciate the fact that everyone has something to bring to the table.”
During her keynote address at Northwest’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Lunch last month, Daniel, a 1980 Northwest alumna with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, reflected on her motivation to assist students with their higher education journeys.
Daniel also encouraged students to be intentional in leading changes that align with King’s dream. She recounted King’s assassination and the inspiration she gathered from her mother’s words on that day.
“She said this man gave his very life for you, and when opportunities come your way, you must seize those opportunities from an educational perspective, from community involvement perspective, and ultimately create opportunities for those who follow,” Daniel said. “I’ve always been committed to try to fulfill that dream.”
In 1999, Daniel became the chief financial officer at Black & Veatch, a global engineering and construction company based in Overland Park, Kansas. A news release mentioned she joined the company’s Board of Directors in 2006 and served as president of the company’s Global Finance and Technology Solutions Division. Daniel retired from the company in 2018.
Additionally, she serves on multiple public and philanthropic boards in Kansas City and beyond. In 2016, she was unanimously elected the first African American chairwoman of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce by its Board of Directors. She also is a member of the Board of Directors of Snap-on Tools, Teladoc Health, Giant Eagle and Commerce Bancshares and the Kansas City Royals ownership group. According to a press release, Daniel was vice chair of former President Barack Obama’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa. She has also served on Northwest’s Board of Regents and the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors.
“If I do nothing else in this life, the ability to honor the three people who these scholarships are named after will be my greatest honor, because my journey has always been about honor, opportunity and giving back,” Daniel said as she discussed the scholarships during a keynote address at Northwest’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Lunch.
For more information about supporting the Karen L. Daniel Legacy Fund, contact the Office of University Advancement at 660-562-1248 or visit nwmissouri.edu/GiveOnline.