MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since she was a teenager, Northwest Missouri State University student Jessica Vogt has been performing and speaking under the name JessAngelique.
Angelique started songwriting at age 12. From there, she grew in her talents and began to share them with others.
“I did this thing that was called girls club when I was like seventh grade through my sophomore year of high school where I would do worship songs,” she said.
Each time, she would perform for around 30 girls who were in third through fifth grade.
“That’s what really helped me hone my craft, get better at guitar, get better at performing,” she said.
At the time, her dad worked for a radio station in Nebraska. His career allowed him to meet various people who were involved in music, including Angelique’s former vocal coach.
Angelique and her vocal coach worked well together, and before long, her coach invited her to do two performances.
At 15, Angelique opened for Bravehearted Girls, an event led by her vocal coach with the goal of helping young girls grow in self-worth and Christian faith.
These performances gave Angelique’s dad the idea of performing for youth groups.
“After that, my dad was like, ‘What if we do this ourselves?’” she said. “And then, one day my dad was like, ‘Let’s sell our houses, quit our jobs, move into an RV, get a small house in Savannah (Missouri) and then start touring.’”
A church invited her to perform for a youth group in Redlands, California. Following this performance, the school attached to the church asked her to perform in the school’s chapel. Because the school event was well received, Angelique and her family decided to shift their focus from youth groups to school assemblies.
Before she started touring, she gave her dog away to a boy in Nebraska. The boy’s father was a youth pastor at a church in Kearney, Nebraska. This opened the door and provided a way for her to do two performances for a middle school in the town.
“They went amazingly. It was crazy how successful it was. Kids loved it,” she said. “... And then we had about 150 kids come out to the night concert we did because we always do a night concert if we can. And then we had like probably 40 kids come up to accept Christ that night.”
The responses she received pushed her to further pursue the interest in songwriting she developed as a 12-year-old.
“We wanted to do that again and again and replicate that, so that’s what really started it,” she said, adding that in her first year of touring, she did about 100 school assemblies.
She was able to perform in areas including Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona, California and Illinois.
Before she began doing assemblies full-time, she took the time to work on her songs.
“We worked with (Ted T., a producer in Nashville), and that helped us get a really good product. After that, we started touring with those songs,” Angelique said, describing the music at her assemblies as a blend of pop, hip-hop and rock.
She also worked to develop a message that would pair with her music.
“My mom came up with the idea of the MVP message because she was like, ‘You matter, you have value and you have purpose ….’” Angelique said. “It’s like subverting what you think of (as) most valuable player into you matter, have value and have purpose. But when you think of most valuable player, there’s only one person. But if you think about it, we’re all MVPs, and that’s what we’re really trying to say.”
She also does assemblies with Micah Johns, who performs under the name Mike Dawson. He talks about how he lost 100 pounds in a year and relates that to the message of value and how certain things can mentally weigh a person down.
While the overarching MVP message remains the same, Angelique shapes her speeches for the audiences she speaks to.
“We really try to cater it toward the age group that we’re reaching,” she said.
When she talks to elementary school students, she gives a message on anti-bullying and being kind to one another.
When she speaks to middle and high school students, she talks about social media, drug use prevention and having a positive self-worth.
“A lot of people are like, ‘I only talk to high school or I only talk to elementary school,’” she said. “But ours is very versatile where we can reach the elementary school as much as we can reach the high school.”
Angelique believes this versatility allows her to speak to a wider range of children than most speakers.
“We really are different in the sense that we keep kids engaged,” she said.
She also has a personal reason for the assemblies she does.
“I’d say the biggest reason (for performing) is because I was bullied in elementary school,” she said, adding that students have told her the rate of bullying at schools goes down after her assemblies. “ … I just have a passion for helping kids.”
Angelique also mentioned students come up to her after she performs and tell her that her message changed their perspectives.
“I realized that I could use my gifts and talents for good, and I think God has given me such an amazing gift that I shouldn’t waste it,” she said.
While Angelique had to take a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she says that getting back into performing again has been a smooth transition.
“It’s amazing how I was off of it for a year, and how I just feel like it’s riding on a horse again or like going back on a bike. And I just hope that I can just touch more kids’ lives and change more kids’ lives and help the culture in school,” she said.
Together, JessAngelique and Mike Dawson currently perform in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
Their next performance will be Feb. 2 in Elwood, Kansas, and Wathena, Kansas.
For more information about JessAngelique, Mike Dawson and their assemblies, visit jessangelique.com, email jess@jessangelique.com or call 402-657-5535.